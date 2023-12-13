Florida School Board Urges Bridget Ziegler to Resign After Threesome with Woman

The Sarasota County School Board called for Bridget Ziegler to resign from her post after news the conservative politician had engaged in a threesome, which included her husband and another woman.



The board passed a resolution on a 4-1 vote demanding she voluntarily step down, with Ziegler casting the lone dissenting vote. But the Moms For Liberty co-founder defiantly refused to leave her post.

“Just one more time, this does not have any teeth,” she said of the resolution.

Ziegler landed in national headlines thanks to a criminal investigation of her husband, Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler.

A woman accused Christian Ziegler of raping her in a Sarasota apartment, though he has not been charged and maintains a sexual encounter was consensual. Both Christian and Bridget Ziegler told police, according to documents already made public, that they had previously engaged in three-way sex with the accuser.

Related: Sexual Assault, Secret Throuple: New Allegations Against Florida GOP Power Couple

Bridget Ziegler co-founded Moms For Liberty, and stood by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a signing ceremony for the state’s notorious “don’t say gay” law.

Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards, an openly gay man, wanted the School Board to go a step further when Ziegler failed to resign after the resolution was passed. He wanted the board to send a letter to DeSantis asked him to suspend her from office.

“That is the only measure that we have to get rid of this distraction from the dais,” Edwards said.

But other members of the board declined to take that step. The board has no authority to eject Ziegler from her board seat, where she won another four-year term in November.

Representatives from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups like Equality Florida spoke out at the meeting about the need for Ziegler to step aside.

“Now, let me be clear, participation in same-sex activities is not shameful,” said Nicholas Machuca, Equality of Florida’s deputy director development. “However, Bridget Ziegler has done this while simultaneously denigrating our community and working overtime to instill policies that directly marginalize us. That hypocrisy is unacceptable.”

Related: This Gay School Board Member Has Choice Words for the Zieglers' Bisexual Tryst and Allegations

At one point, an LGBTQ+ parent raised details of the sex scandal at the meeting.

“The true icing on the cake was when you admitted that you yourself had a sexual relationship with the woman,” Jennifer Boles said as Ziegler heard public comments.

That prompted School Board Chair Karen Rose to cut off comments and say discussion of members’ personal lives was not acceptable. Rose, who proposed the resolution demanding Ziegler’s resignation, also prohibited students from attending the meeting do to the nature of the allegations.

A few members did defend Ziegler, saying no one would want their sins broadcast in public. Many supported the anti-LGBTQ+ policies like book banning and censoring Black history that Ziergler has espoused.