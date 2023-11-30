Pennsylvania Democrats Look to Out Maneuver Republicans to Support LGBTQ+ Students

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives plan to introduce legislation to protect and support LGBTQ+ — and especially transgender — students in the state.

Several Democratic representatives appearing at an event Tuesday in Philadelphia said they will soon introduce “a package of bills aimed at ensuring inclusive school environments for LGBTQ students — from representation in school curriculums to anti-bullying protections and provisions that students can play on teams matching their gender identities,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“This matters because every single one of our kids deserves to go to school in an environment that is safe, that is supportive, and that provides a pathway for our kids to grow up to be the incredible adults they can be when they are surrounded by adults who give a damn about them,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Black gay representative from Philadelphia, said at the event at the William Way Community Center.

Policies in the state vary from one school district to another. Some districts have barred trans students from using the restrooms or playing on the sports teams matching their gender identity. Philadelphia’s school district, however, approved a policy seven years ago that allows trans students access to the facilities and teams of their choice and requires school personnel to use these students’ preferred names and pronouns. Parental permission isn’t needed.

Democrats recently won seats on the school boards in the districts that have anti-trans policies, signaling that change is likely, but their should be a statewide standard, the legislators said. Pennsylvania “cannot have a patchwork approach,” Kenyatta said, according to the Inquirer.

Rep. Joe Hohenstein, who has a transgender child, said he plans to sponsor a bill that would call for LGBTQ-inclusive lessons, allowing “children in the LGBTQ+ community to see themselves reflected.”

Three other bills “would prohibit student discrimination and harassment based on actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression; require that newly constructed or renovated schools include gender-neutral bathrooms while also ensuring students can use the restrooms and participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity; and establish best practices for supporting transgender and nonbinary students, including extending anti-bullying protections to those students and using their preferred name and pronouns,” the Inquirer reports.

“When it comes to supporting transgender students, the question is not if the need will arise, but when,” Rep. Paul Takac, who also has a trans child, said at the event.

The lawmakers plan to introduce the bills before the legislature reconvenes in two weeks. The measures are likely to find support in the House, which has a Democratic majority, but they will probably have a harder time in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. Gov. Josh Shapiro is a Democrat and an LGBTQ+ ally, but his spokesperson declined comment on the legislation until the governor reviews it.

Kenyatta, noting the recent Democratic school board wins, said it would be smart to support pro-LGBTQ+ policies. “It doesn’t seem like great politics to continue to beat up on trans kids and their families,” he said.

Pictured, from left: Pennsylvania Reps. Joe Hohenstein and Malcolm Kenyatta