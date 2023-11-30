Scroll To Top
Politics

Pennsylvania Democrats Look to Out Maneuver Republicans to Support LGBTQ+ Students

Joe Hohenstein and Malco;m Kenyatta
Courtesy Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Pennsylvania “cannot have a patchwork approach,” state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta says.

trudestress

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives plan to introduce legislation to protect and support LGBTQ+ — and especially transgender — students in the state.

Several Democratic representatives appearing at an event Tuesday in Philadelphia said they will soon introduce “a package of bills aimed at ensuring inclusive school environments for LGBTQ students — from representation in school curriculums to anti-bullying protections and provisions that students can play on teams matching their gender identities,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“This matters because every single one of our kids deserves to go to school in an environment that is safe, that is supportive, and that provides a pathway for our kids to grow up to be the incredible adults they can be when they are surrounded by adults who give a damn about them,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Black gay representative from Philadelphia, said at the event at the William Way Community Center.

Policies in the state vary from one school district to another. Some districts have barred trans students from using the restrooms or playing on the sports teams matching their gender identity. Philadelphia’s school district, however, approved a policy seven years ago that allows trans students access to the facilities and teams of their choice and requires school personnel to use these students’ preferred names and pronouns. Parental permission isn’t needed.

Democrats recently won seats on the school boards in the districts that have anti-trans policies, signaling that change is likely, but their should be a statewide standard, the legislators said. Pennsylvania “cannot have a patchwork approach,” Kenyatta said, according to the Inquirer.

Rep. Joe Hohenstein, who has a transgender child, said he plans to sponsor a bill that would call for LGBTQ-inclusive lessons, allowing “children in the LGBTQ+ community to see themselves reflected.”

Three other bills “would prohibit student discrimination and harassment based on actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression; require that newly constructed or renovated schools include gender-neutral bathrooms while also ensuring students can use the restrooms and participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity; and establish best practices for supporting transgender and nonbinary students, including extending anti-bullying protections to those students and using their preferred name and pronouns,” the Inquirer reports.

“When it comes to supporting transgender students, the question is not if the need will arise, but when,” Rep. Paul Takac, who also has a trans child, said at the event.

The lawmakers plan to introduce the bills before the legislature reconvenes in two weeks. The measures are likely to find support in the House, which has a Democratic majority, but they will probably have a harder time in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. Gov. Josh Shapiro is a Democrat and an LGBTQ+ ally, but his spokesperson declined comment on the legislation until the governor reviews it.

Kenyatta, noting the recent Democratic school board wins, said it would be smart to support pro-LGBTQ+ policies. “It doesn’t seem like great politics to continue to beat up on trans kids and their families,” he said.

Pictured, from left: Pennsylvania Reps. Joe Hohenstein and Malcolm Kenyatta

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
schoolsyouthdemocratic partypennsylvaniaeducationtransgendersportspronounsrestroomsmalcolm kenyattajoe hohensteinpaul takac
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio