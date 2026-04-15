The Pentagon forced out a transgender Army major. Now her story is Emmy-nominated

A short documentary about transgender service members forced out of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump has been nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy, bringing renewed attention to a policy that has already reshaped the lives of those at its center.

The film, Fighting to Serve, follows Army Major Erica Vandal, a decorated officer and plaintiff in a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. Produced by Evident Media in collaboration with PBS NewsHour, it is available on YouTube.

"Honored to be nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy for my reporting on the trans soldiers purged from the military under President Trump," journalist Dan Ming wrote on Instagram, describing the project as part of a series tracking transgender military service across administrations.

For Vandal, the recognition arrives with dissonance. She is no longer in the Army.

When Vandal first spoke with The Advocate last year, she was still in uniform, and the case, Talbott v. USA, appeared to be gaining traction after a federal judge sharply questioned the government's rationale for the ban. At the time, she described a life that had begun to align.

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Months later, that external pressure proved definitive. "I was separated from the Army on the 1st of January of this year," she told The Advocate on Wednesday.

The litigation continues, with pretrial motions winding down and further proceedings expected in the months ahead. "The fight's far from over," she said. But the courts have not moved at the pace of the policy.

Vandal said she chose the military’s classification of “voluntary separation,” an involuntary decision shaped in part by her family's practical realities. "I have my two children to worry about," she said.

Remaining in the process would have meant appearing before a board of inquiry she believes would not weigh her record on its merits. "I could submit a stack of evidence and yet because of this policy, the board would still have no choice but to say separate," she said.

To even attend the hearing, she would have to cut her hair and assume the grooming standards of men, according to the Department of Defense’s policies. The distinction between voluntary and involuntary, she suggested, is largely procedural and not reflective of real choice.

Vandal described military service as something more expansive than a job. "It is an identity and a way of life that totally encompasses everything that you do," she said.

That identity, she said, extends beyond work to housing, health care, and community. Its sudden loss leaves service members navigating multiple upheavals at once.

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Now living in Colorado, Vandal is searching for a new career while continuing advocacy work, including serving on the board of SPARTA, which supports transgender service members.

"I am used to that sense of purpose and service, so it's been a struggle," she said.

At the center of the policy are claims about military readiness and cohesion, arguments Vandal and other service members have repeatedly disputed. Research backs them up. A recent review of 58 empirical studies on transgender military service found no data showing that transgender troops are less deployable or that they harm unit cohesion. "Gender-affirming care has zero impact on our ability to deploy," Vandal says in the documentary.

For those affected by Trump's ban, the consequences have been concrete: months of administrative leave, abrupt separations, loss of income, loss of housing, and health care.

"There's this lull in the news and yet the harm of this policy [is] still very much being felt," Vandal said.

Advocacy groups involved in the case say the Emmy nomination underscores what is at stake. GLAD Law and the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, which represent Vandal and others in the Talbott case, noted in statements that Vandal, a 14-year Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star, was discharged "solely for being transgender — not for any performance or conduct issue."

For Vandal, the recognition serves a different function. "I'm glad that I can be this representative for the community and help bring focus to the issues," she said. The case continues. The policy remains in force.

Asked whether she would return to the military if the ban were reversed, Vandal needed no time to think.

"I'd still go back in a heartbeat," she said.

Watch the Emmy-nominated documentary Fighting to Serve below.