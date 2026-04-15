Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Pentagon forced out a transgender Army major. Now her story is Emmy-nominated

The documentary Fighting to Serve follows Maj. Erica Vandal’s challenge to the trans military ban and the personal toll of her discharge.

army maj. erica vandal

Army Maj. Erica Vandal's entire life revolved around the military from childhood. Trump's military ban took that from her.

Evident/YouTube

A short documentary about transgender service members forced out of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump has been nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy, bringing renewed attention to a policy that has already reshaped the lives of those at its center.

The film, Fighting to Serve, follows Army Major Erica Vandal, a decorated officer and plaintiff in a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. Produced by Evident Media in collaboration with PBS NewsHour, it is available on YouTube.

"Honored to be nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy for my reporting on the trans soldiers purged from the military under President Trump," journalist Dan Ming wrote on Instagram, describing the project as part of a series tracking transgender military service across administrations.

For Vandal, the recognition arrives with dissonance. She is no longer in the Army.

When Vandal first spoke with The Advocate last year, she was still in uniform, and the case, Talbott v. USA, appeared to be gaining traction after a federal judge sharply questioned the government's rationale for the ban. At the time, she described a life that had begun to align.

Related: Transgender Army officer Erica Vandal was born into military service. Now, she's suing Trump to stay in

Related: ‘Lesser-known D-Day’ strikes as Pentagon purges transgender patriots serving in the U.S. military

Months later, that external pressure proved definitive. "I was separated from the Army on the 1st of January of this year," she told The Advocate on Wednesday.

The litigation continues, with pretrial motions winding down and further proceedings expected in the months ahead. "The fight's far from over," she said. But the courts have not moved at the pace of the policy.

Vandal said she chose the military’s classification of “voluntary separation,” an involuntary decision shaped in part by her family's practical realities. "I have my two children to worry about," she said.

Remaining in the process would have meant appearing before a board of inquiry she believes would not weigh her record on its merits. "I could submit a stack of evidence and yet because of this policy, the board would still have no choice but to say separate," she said.

To even attend the hearing, she would have to cut her hair and assume the grooming standards of men, according to the Department of Defense’s policies. The distinction between voluntary and involuntary, she suggested, is largely procedural and not reflective of real choice.

Vandal described military service as something more expansive than a job. "It is an identity and a way of life that totally encompasses everything that you do," she said.

That identity, she said, extends beyond work to housing, health care, and community. Its sudden loss leaves service members navigating multiple upheavals at once.

Related: Attorneys urge appeals court to see Trump’s trans military ban is rooted in bigotry, not national security

Related: Judge hints at federal class action, orders DOJ evidence in trans military ban case

Now living in Colorado, Vandal is searching for a new career while continuing advocacy work, including serving on the board of SPARTA, which supports transgender service members.

"I am used to that sense of purpose and service, so it's been a struggle," she said.

At the center of the policy are claims about military readiness and cohesion, arguments Vandal and other service members have repeatedly disputed. Research backs them up. A recent review of 58 empirical studies on transgender military service found no data showing that transgender troops are less deployable or that they harm unit cohesion. "Gender-affirming care has zero impact on our ability to deploy," Vandal says in the documentary.

For those affected by Trump's ban, the consequences have been concrete: months of administrative leave, abrupt separations, loss of income, loss of housing, and health care.

"There's this lull in the news and yet the harm of this policy [is] still very much being felt," Vandal said.

Advocacy groups involved in the case say the Emmy nomination underscores what is at stake. GLAD Law and the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, which represent Vandal and others in the Talbott case, noted in statements that Vandal, a 14-year Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star, was discharged "solely for being transgender — not for any performance or conduct issue."

For Vandal, the recognition serves a different function. "I'm glad that I can be this representative for the community and help bring focus to the issues," she said. The case continues. The policy remains in force.

Asked whether she would return to the military if the ban were reversed, Vandal needed no time to think.

"I'd still go back in a heartbeat," she said.

Watch the Emmy-nominated documentary Fighting to Serve below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

shannon minter
People

Trailblazing trans lawyer fighting Trump named one of the world’s most powerful people

Shannon Minter’s TIME 100 recognition arrives as he fights the Trump administration's assault on transgender rights.

​Jacob Tierney
Health

Heated Rivalry's Jacob Tierney goes viral for getting candid about his HIV diagnosis

Fans are praising the creator of the queer hockey romance for being so honest about his status.

Rev. Anne-Marie Zanzal poses for a portrait, resting her hands together and looking at the camera
Opinion

I was dropped from a faith podcast for being queer

My life isn’t a “hot topic.” Queer minister Rev. Anne-Marie Zanzal reflects on faith, dignity, and what happens when LGBTQ+ identity is treated as a debate.

A building displays a white logo with an orange coffee mug that reads "Philz Coffee."
News

California cafe chain Philz Coffee orders Pride flags removed from stores. It's not going well

Baristas say removing Pride flags sends the wrong message and are organizing to bring them back.

More For You

Federal appeals court says Trump orders aren’t law, rejects trans athlete ban in Minnesota

a person holds a sign that reads trans athletes belong in sport

A federal appeals court has ruled that trans athletes may continue playing sports in Minnesota.

Shutterstock
A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed transgender students in Minnesota a significant legal victory, allowing the state to keep enforcing a policy that lets high school athletes compete consistent with their gender identity. Keep Reading →

Is it time to embrace Trump voters who are tired of losing?

rump supporters grabbing for a hat thrown into a crowd

Trump supporters reach for a free MAGA hat before a rally at the Atrium Health Ampitheater on November 03, 2024, in Macon, Georgia.

John Moore/Getty Images
There’s a large man at my gym I’ve been quietly dreading for the better part of a year. White-haired, beer-bellied — at least that’s what we used to call it — with the self-satisfied bearing of someone who clearly imbibes in martinis while arrogantly bragging about how much Trump is saving them on their taxes. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Christians invited to speak at Baylor University to counter Turning Point USA event

A yellow and black flag displaying the letters "BU" flies outside a sports arena labeled "Baylor University."

A Baylor University flag flies at Floyd Casey Stadium on December 7, 2013.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Two high-profile LGBTQ+ advocates, both of whom are Christian, have been invited to speak at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, even as the private Baptist institution maintains policies that denounce same-sex relationships. Keep Reading →

The Trump administration is paying trans troops not to work

us marine corps troops standing in a line

Marines from MCRD line the base paths on Military Opening Day before the San Diego Padres played the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on April 12, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images
A ban on transgender military service ordered by President Donald Trump within days of taking office, the second time, has left thousands of service members in an unusual and costly limbo. They are still on the payroll but barred from performing the jobs they were trained to do. Keep Reading →

Eric Swalwell responds to sexual assault allegations in a to-camera video

eric swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell is denying sexual assault allegations by multiple women.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
California Congressman Eric Swalwell tried Friday night to contain the gravest political crisis of his career with a direct-to-camera denial of sexual assault allegations, posting a video statement shortly before 8 p.m. Pacific as new accusations surfaced in a spectacular fall from grace that has roiled California’s governor’s race. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved