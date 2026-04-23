Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump’s FCC targets LGBTQ+ television content. GLAAD sounds alarm

The agency, led by Brendan Carr, is reconsidering TV ratings for “gender identity themes,” prompting warnings about free speech and cultural control.

truck displaying brendan carr censorship czar with four women in orange shirts that says the same thing with their mouths taped and sunglasses on

Activists gather as a mobile billboard truck accusing FCC Chair Brendan Carr of censorship is seen outside the FCC Headquarters in Washington, DC on March 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Free Press

A new federal inquiry into television ratings is drawing sharp backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates, who warn it could mark a turning point in how the government treats queer representation in media.

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, this week opened a public comment period on whether existing TV ratings should be revised to account for what the agency describes as “gender identity themes.” The move, outlined in a formal public notice, asks whether parents are being adequately informed when children’s programming includes discussions of gender identity and whether additional labeling or higher ratings may be warranted.

Related: Having Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner isn’t a peace offering. It’s a contradiction

The notice points to the current ratings system, developed in the late 1990s, and questions whether it still provides “accurate and sufficient information” for families navigating a media environment that now spans broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. It asks whether content descriptors should be expanded and whether the framework should apply more uniformly across platforms.

To critics, the inquiry reads more like a targeted intervention than a routine update.

GLAAD, the country’s largest LGBTQ media watchdog, responded with a warning that the effort risks singling out queer lives as inherently suspect. In a statement, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the proposal reflects a familiar political logic: that LGBTQ visibility requires special scrutiny.

“Parents should absolutely have a say in what their kids watch, and parents already know that seeing an LGBTQ person on screen or in real life does no harm,” Ellis said. “What does cause harm is government overreach.”

Ellis pointed to demographic realities often absent from such debates, noting that 23 percent of Americans under 30 identify as LGBTQ+ and that more than 5 million children are being raised by LGBTQ+ parents. “Media companies must be allowed to create and broadcast stories that reflect one-quarter of their audience without interference from a government agency with its own anti-transgender political agenda,” she said.

Related: TV stations were forced to air vile anti-trans, homophobic ads so graphic they got on-air content warnings

Related: LGBTQ+ people’s safety has plummeted across social media platforms: report

At this stage, the FCC has not proposed a rule change. The inquiry is an opening move, a request for public input that could, depending on how the agency proceeds, lead to formal revisions of the ratings system. Still, the questions it poses are unusually specific, focusing in part on whether shows rated TV-Y, TV-Y7, or TV-G should carry additional warnings when they include gender identity content.

“Americans should make their voices heard by submitting a comment that rejects this latest attempt by Brendan Carr’s FCC to manipulate the media, erode freedom of speech, and harm LGBTQ Americans,” Ellis said.

The announcement comes at a particularly fraught time for transgender people whose mere existence has become a flashpoint across American institutions. State legislatures have moved to restrict how gender identity is discussed in schools and libraries. Conservative advocacy groups have increasingly targeted media companies over inclusive programming.

“This is about more than television,” Ellis said. “It’s about whether a government agency gets to reshape culture, limit storytelling, and undermine free expression.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

republican tennessee governor bill lee speaking
States

Tennessee Republicans advance flurry of bills to make life unlivable for transgender people

The bills would affect where transgender people can live, learn, and be recognized in law.

hrc president kelley robinson speaking to a crowd at baylor wearing an hrc denim jacket
States

An LGBTQ+ faith event opened its doors as Turning Point USA shut people out, deep in the heart of Texas

The Baylor event brought LGBTQ+ Christian voices to campus as Turning Point USA hosted a closed-door stop nearby.

A phone with the Grindr app on it and ​Grindr CEO George Arison.
News

Grindr's surprising ties to the Republican Party, explained

As the popular gay hookup app starts wading into politics, people are skeptical about the conservatives working behind the scenes.

A person holds a “Feminism Saves Lives” sign during a street protest.
Opinion

The global assault on women is an assault on all of us

Opinion: Queer people know what’s at stake when women are targeted.

More For You

Democrats notch Virginia redistricting victory in battle over House maps

a vote yes by april 21st sign in virginia

A voter leaves the polling station after casting his ballot at the Westover Library on April 21, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Democrats continue winning in elections. A Virginia ballot initiative to redraw congressional districts has passed by a narrow margin, setting off a new front in the national fight over redistricting and drawing immediate praise from LGBTQ+ advocates and Democratic leaders who cast the result as a check on partisan power. Keep Reading →

DOJ announces its latest criminal target. It’s a nonprofit group that tracks right-wing extremists

todd blanche and kash patel speak at press conference

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel next to him, at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images
The Southern Poverty Law Center said Tuesday that it is under criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice tied to its past use of paid informants. Civil rights advocates warn that it could have devastating implications for organizations that monitor extremism. Keep Reading →

Since Tim Cook is leaving Apple, it’s now time for him to really show up for us

tim cook at the super bowl

CEO of Apple Inc. Tim Cook walks up before the NFL Super Bowl LX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images
When Tim Cook was named to replace the legendary Steve Jobs as Apple’s CEO in August 2011, it was a wild and electric moment, not just for the tech world but for our community. Keep Reading →

Another woman ousted from Trump’s Cabinet as Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer exits

lori chavez-deremer waving as she walks behind pam bondi

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer arrives to the chambers of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of President Trumpâs State of the Union address in Washington, DC on February 24, 2026.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
Embattled Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer announced Monday that her time had come to an end amid a widening misconduct investigation, becoming the third Senate-confirmed Cabinet official, and the third woman, to leave President Donald Trump’s second-term administration in less than two months. Keep Reading →

Appeals court clears path to move trans women into men’s prisons despite sexual assault risk

two jail cells

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has lifted a lower court's block on transfering transgender women to men's prisons.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Bureau of Prisons could soon relocate transgender women inmates to men’s prisons. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved