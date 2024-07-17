Scroll To Top
Politics

Gay Democrat Ritchie Torres joins Republican lawmaker to call for Secret Service reform

US Representatives Mike Lawler Ritchie Torres
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

The two appeared on Morning Joe to discuss their bipartisan effort to secure protectees of the U.S. Secret Service after Trump assassination attempt.

Cwnewser

In the wake of Saturday’s shocking assassination attempt on former PresidentDonald Trump, gay New York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, aDemocrat, and fellowNew York U.S Rep. Mike Lawler, aRepublican, appeared onMSNBC’sMorning Joe Tuesday to discuss their bipartisan efforts to draft legislation aimed at enhancing Secret Service protection for current and former presidents, as well as other presidential candidates. The proposal comesafter the shooting on Saturday at a campaign rally inPennsylvania, which left one person dead and two others, in addition to Trump, injured.

“Most Americans are profoundly shaken by the mass shooting that endangered the life of a president, former president, and also wounded two people and killed a volunteer firefighter,” Torres said. “The attempted assassination of a former president is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It’s an American issue.”

The bipartisan effort seeks to ensure the safety and protection of presidential candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent. Lawler emphasized the gravity of the recent incident, noting the narrow escape Trump had from a fatal injury. “We’re talking about a millimeters difference between Donald Trump being dead and being here [at the Republican National Convention in Milwauikee] to receive the Republican nomination,” he said. “It is critical that our elections are determined by votes at a ballot box and not by violence at a rally.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Monday that the Secret Service would extend protection to Kennedy, with adjustments made to the security provided to PresidentJoe Biden, Vice PresidentKamala Harris, and Trump. “We need to move with swiftness and urgency because this is a security imperative,” Mayorkas said during Monday’s White House press briefing.

Both lawmakers stressed the importance of lowering the political temperature in the country, with Torres joining Biden in calling for a reduction in incendiary rhetoric. “We do not know the motive of the shooter,” Torres said. “We have to resist the temptation to politicize the events.”

Lawler echoed this sentiment, calling for civil engagement between Republicans and Democrats. “This election is obviously heated and divided,” he said. “But our democracy will endure as it has for 248 years because of the American people.”

Despite these calls for civility, the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was marked by anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from several high-profile speakers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared, “There are only two genders,” while Michigan Rep. John James criticized transgender women participating in women’s sports. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson condemned what he termed the “sexualization and indoctrination” of children, echoing themes from Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill.

Despite the recent failure, Mayorkas expressed his confidence in the Secret Service and its director, Kimberly Cheatle. He also announced an independent review of the incident to examine the actions of the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies.

Watch Reps. Torres and Lawler discuss Secret Service fixes during Morning Joe appearance below.


A call for enhanced Secret Service protection for candidateswww.youtube.com

PoliticsYahoo FeedMediaViolencePoliticiansNews
democratic partydonald trumpjoe bidenkamala harrismike lawlerrepublican partyritchie torresrobert f. kennedy jrsecret service
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio