Gay Democrat Ritchie Torres joins Republican lawmaker to call for Secret Service reform

In the wake of Saturday’s shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump , gay New York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat , and fellow New York U.S Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican , appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday to discuss their bipartisan efforts to draft legislation aimed at enhancing Secret Service protection for current and former presidents, as well as other presidential candidates. The proposal comes after the shooting on Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania , which left one person dead and two others, in addition to Trump, injured.



“Most Americans are profoundly shaken by the mass shooting that endangered the life of a president, former president, and also wounded two people and killed a volunteer firefighter,” Torres said. “The attempted assassination of a former president is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It’s an American issue.”

The bipartisan effort seeks to ensure the safety and protection of presidential candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent. Lawler emphasized the gravity of the recent incident, noting the narrow escape Trump had from a fatal injury. “We’re talking about a millimeters difference between Donald Trump being dead and being here [at the Republican National Convention in Milwauikee] to receive the Republican nomination,” he said. “It is critical that our elections are determined by votes at a ballot box and not by violence at a rally.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Monday that the Secret Service would extend protection to Kennedy, with adjustments made to the security provided to President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris , and Trump. “We need to move with swiftness and urgency because this is a security imperative,” Mayorkas said during Monday’s White House press briefing.

Both lawmakers stressed the importance of lowering the political temperature in the country, with Torres joining Biden in calling for a reduction in incendiary rhetoric. “We do not know the motive of the shooter,” Torres said. “We have to resist the temptation to politicize the events.”

Lawler echoed this sentiment, calling for civil engagement between Republicans and Democrats. “This election is obviously heated and divided,” he said. “But our democracy will endure as it has for 248 years because of the American people.”

Despite these calls for civility, the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was marked by anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from several high-profile speakers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared, “There are only two genders,” while Michigan Rep. John James criticized transgender women participating in women’s sports. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson condemned what he termed the “sexualization and indoctrination” of children, echoing themes from Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill.

Despite the recent failure, Mayorkas expressed his confidence in the Secret Service and its director, Kimberly Cheatle. He also announced an independent review of the incident to examine the actions of the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies.

Watch Reps. Torres and Lawler discuss Secret Service fixes during Morning Joe appearance below.





