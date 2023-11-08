Scroll To Top
Ron DeSantis Slammed by Florida LGBTQ+ Rights Group in Epic Ad Campaign

Equality Florida ad against Ron DeSantis
YouTube/Equality Florida

The ad aired starting on Wednesday, the same day as the third Republican presidential candidate debate in Miami where DeSantis will appear.

Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group just launched a television ad comparing the destruction of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ culture wars to hurricanes.

“Breaking News: Hurricane Ron Extremely Dangerous” reads a mock headline. The ad then runs footage of storm damage in past natural disasters in Florida, but edits the imagery against news reports on controversial laws signed by DeSantis.

The Equality Florida ad, “#DeSantisFailedUs,” attacks a range of laws under DeSantis that hurt LGBTQ kids and compromise the rights and education of all in the state. It hits local airwaves as national Republicans arrive in Miami for the third presidential debate, where DeSantis will appear as one of the candidates on stage.

“Governor DeSantis launched an all-out assault on the core values of freedom, equality and democracy,” said Nadine Smith, executive Director of Equality Florida. “He has ignored the real challenges in our state to pursue an agenda of government intrusion and control that robs us of the right to make healthcare decisions for ourselves and our children.”

The ad reaches beyond pure LGBTQ+ issues to hit a range of intersectional matters.

“Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning abortion in the state after six weeks of pregnancy,” a newscaster says.

A narrator then describes a litany of controversial policies from Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to restricting the curriculum for an AP Black History course.

“Ignoring Florida’s real problems while ripping books from school libraries, emboldening racism, targeting LGBTQ kids, censoring history,” the narrator says. “As DeSantis continues to wreak havoc, it’s time to come together and build a future that includes us all. Join us.”

Smith said it’s important Floridians and everyone in America understand the extreme agenda DeSantis has embraced.

“He has turned schools over to book-banning extremists who censor and whitewash history and relentlessly attack LGBTQ students and parents,” Smith said. “He appeals to racism and attacks immigrants, all while Nazis are literally marching in the streets. He has removed duly elected local leaders who dare to challenge his abuse of government power. We will continue to sound the alarm about the deep damage DeSantis has inflicted on basic freedoms in Florida.”

Equality Florida said that’s leading to between 20 and 30 percent of faculty at Florida universities leaving. It’s also driving out queer families, with a recent UCLA survey finding close to half of LGBTQ+ parents are considering a move away from Florida.

On the infamous book bans, the organization notes a high percentage of books taken off shelves for being targeted for containing LGBTQ+ content. Some states like Minnesota and Colorado have actively wooed Floridians to leave the forces of hatred and bigotry in the state behind.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has both slipped in presidential polling and his job approval ratings as Florida’s Governor.

