Scroll To Top
Politics

Reporter asks Ron DeSantis why he can affirm his height with lifts, but stands against gender-affirming care

Ron DeSantis
SOPA Images/Getty Images

A reporter asked the governor about the hypocrisy of his stance against gender-identity and access to gender-affirming care when he chooses to present himself as taller than he is.

Cwnewser

In a Thursday morning press conference in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a failed 2024 presidential candidate, flanked by representatives from the Southern Poverty Law Center-designated anti-government extremist group Moms for Liberty, including co-founder Tina Descovich, attempted to defend the state’s restrictive educational policies.

“Parents in Florida have a right to send their kids to school knowing that they’re going to be educated but not indoctrinated,” DeSantis said, referring to his administration’s pledge to uphold what it views as the sanctity of educational content.

Echoing the governor’s sentiments, Descovich critiqued the media’s focus on the group’s push for book bans, which she argues diverts attention from the critical issue of literacy.

A moment of levity, albeit revealing, occurred when DeSantis was questioned about his appearance: “Governor DeSantis, you have spoken out against the “woke “agenda of gender fluidity and also come out against gender-affirming care. So I was hoping you could square your opposition to [gender affirming care] and people choosing their own gender identity with your frequent wearing of lifts and you hoping to choose your own height identity," a reporter asked.

The question, met with laughter, was briskly dismissed by DeSantis, who replied, “Nice try, next!” while awkwardly moving his head in a way that critics have pointed out appears to be a bobble he does when he’s uncomfortable.

A video of the presser went viral after being posted by podcast host Thomas Kennedy who said the question was asked by Corey Hill.

The conversation took a more serious turn with the discussion of a controversial permission slip from Miami-Dade County Public Schools sent home with students earlier, which sought parental consent for children to participate in a book reading by an African American author. The slip explicitly requested parental permission for students to be read a book aloud by a Black author.

“Students will participate & listen to a book written by an African American,” the form read, sparking debate over the necessity of such consent.

The state’s education commissioner, Manny Diaz, addressed a question about the slip, claiming, “African-American history is required instruction. Black History Month is required instruction. There’s no permission slip required for required instruction.”

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris critiqued Florida’s curriculum concerning slavery in a speech that was a poignant reminder of the contentious nature of how history is taught. In July, she condemned Florida’s educational standards that suggested enslaved people benefited from slavery.

“To debate whether enslaved people benefited from slavery — are you kidding me?” she said.

PoliticsMediaEducationNon-topicsSocietyRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgenderNewsFlorida
black history monthbook banseducationfloridagender fluiditygender-affriming caregenderaffirming carelawmediamoms for libertypoliticianspoliticsrepublican gov ron desantisron desantissocietysouthern poverty law centertina descovichvice president kamala harris
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio