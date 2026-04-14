June is Pride Month. Tennessee Republicans say it’s ‘Nuclear Family Month’

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a resolution designating June 2026 as “Nuclear Family Month” in the state, defining the family unit as consisting of “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children.” Critics say it is a direct rebuke of LGBTQ+ families during Pride Month.

Lee signed House Joint Resolution 182 on April 9, two days after it was transmitted to his desk following passage through both chambers of the Republican-controlled legislature. Sponsored by Republican state Rep. Bud Hulsey of Kingsport and backed by 15 GOP co-sponsors, the resolution describes the nuclear family as “God’s design for familial structure” and “God’s perfect design for humanity,” according to the text of the measure.

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The resolution advanced over the course of more than a year. It passed the Tennessee House 72–18 in April 2025, cleared the Senate 26–4 last month, and returned to the House for final concurrence in a Senate amendment, where it passed 72–14 before heading to Lee’s desk, according to legislative records. A Senate amendment adopted before final passage changed the designation from June 2025 to June 2026.

The measure goes beyond symbolic recognition, invoking a series of widely disputed claims about fatherless households, including links to higher rates of poverty, substance abuse, incarceration, and school shootings, to argue for the superiority of the traditional family structure it promotes, according to the resolution text.

Rigorous studies find that, once factors such as income and household stability are accounted for, the independent effects of father absence are significantly smaller.

LGBTQ+ advocates condemned the move.

“Resolutions like this do more to reveal the cluelessness of elected officials whose own families and those of their constituents have various family dynamics and structures,” a spokesperson for GLAAD said in a statement to The Advocate. “The strongest families are grounded by love. Lawmakers trying to exclude and intentionally harm some families should be recognized as actively harming all by not focusing their time working for an inclusive Tennessee where all are welcome and can succeed.”

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The resolution comes as similar anti-LGBTQ+ efforts have faltered elsewhere in the South. In Georgia, advocates said all 15 bills targeting LGBTQ+ people introduced during the 2026 legislative session failed to pass before lawmakers adjourned April 2.

In Kentucky, the 2026 legislative session ended without any new anti-LGBTQ+ laws, despite Republican lawmakers filing nearly a dozen bills targeting the community, including proposals to restrict health care access and bathroom use.

The resolution carries no force of law and includes no enforcement mechanism.