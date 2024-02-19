See what makes Kristen Stewart's leg hair stand on end in 'Living for the Dead' clip

Who wouldn’t want to go ghost hunting with Kristen Stewart?

And thanks to her queer ghost hunting series Living for the Dead on Hulu, you can join her and her friend co-executive producer CJ Romero as they explore a haunted house in the show’s season finale. The two go on a mini ghost hunt at the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis, Mo.

Living for the Dead is executive produced and narrated by Stewart. The show features queer ghost hunters Alex LeMay, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor and Roz Hernandez as they go across the U.S. “to heal the dead and flip the ghost-hunting genre on its head.”

“As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!,” Hulu’s description reads.

Check out the clip below.