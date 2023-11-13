Scroll To Top
Transgender

For Transgender Awareness Week, a Look at the Reality of Health Care for Trans Youth

NCLR Transgender Awareness Week Health Care Trans Youth
Image: Courtesy of NCLR

The National Center for Lesbian Rights is telling the real stories of trans youth and their families through the new #HealthcareIsCaring campaign.

trudestress

The National Center for Lesbian Rights is opening Transgender Awareness Week with the launch of #HealthcareIsCaring, a campaign aimed at transforming the narrative surrounding trans youth’s access to health care and empowering parents to support their trans children.

It comes at a time when gender-affirming care for young trans people is being banned in conservative states across the nation — 22 states at last count — and the provision of such care is sometimes being criminalized or being defined as child abuse. There has also been an effort by Republicans in Congress to ban such care nationwide.

NCLR seeks to tell what gender-affirming care and supportive parents mean for trans youth. The campaign includes a short film featuring trans young people their parents — Cameron and his mother, Myriam, from Texas; Allie and her father, Sean, from New York; and Luke and his mother, Jen, from Illinois. The film was created in collaboration with Emmy-nominated director Zen Pace and the Windy Films production agency.

“The families in our campaign, like so many other families with transgender children, are proof that helping transgender youth get medically needed care can enable them to lead happy and successful lives,” NCLR Legal Director Shannon Minter said in a press release. “Still, many legislators continue to push harmful policies that prevent these young people from getting the health care they need and deserve. We’re working to take action against these bills and show the politicians behind them that transgender youth and their families are not alone.”

NCLR has successfully challenged state bans on medical care for transgender adolescents in Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky. This month, NCLR filed a petition asking the U..S. Supreme Court to review the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in Doe v. Commonwealth of Kentucky reversing the victory in the Kentucky challenge. If the Supreme Court takes the case, it will be the first case involving transgender youth ever heard by the high court.

The campaign was created by public relations company Edelman and its Out Front LGBTQ+ task force. Edelman recently conducted a survey in which 74 percent of respondents said they believe parents want what’s best for their children when it comes to medical care.

“This campaign is proof of two things: the magic that happens when you bring people of every discipline together to drive meaningful change, and that having access to trans healthcare isn’t just critical to helping youth survive, but to thrive as well,” said Jordan Atlas, Edelman’s U.S. chief creative officer.

Of the film, Pace said, “This film is special to me because not only does it touch my community, but it helps put forward a much more accurate story of these families that simply doesn’t exist out there. It gives space to these parents; it’s a gift from their children.”

NCLR also has an open letter for the public to sign in support of health care for trans youth, and it offers a variety of resources explaining gender-affirming care..

Watch the film below, and check back to The Advocate this week for more stories about these families.


From Your Site Articles
TransgenderYouthYahoo FeedHealth Care
national center for lesbian rightsgender-affirming careyouthhealth caretransgender awareness week
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio