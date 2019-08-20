Berlin Monument to Gay Holocaust Victims Vandalized

The vandals painted over a window through which visitors can view a video of two men kissing.

A Berlin monument commemorating gay victims of the Holocaust was vandalized over the weekend.

The monument in Tiergarten Park has a window through which visitors can view a video of two men kissing, the Associated Press reports. Police said Monday that the window had been painted over during the previous night. They have not identified any suspects.

In Nazi Germany, an estimated 100,000 men were arrested for homosexuality between 1933 and 1945, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. About 50,000 were incarcerated, most in regular prisons but 5,000 to 15,000 in concentration camps. The number who died in the camps is unknown, but at least one scholar has estimated the death rate at 60 percent.

Last fall a monument to gay Holocaust victims in Tel Aviv, Israel, was defaced with graffiti reading “Death to LGBT.”