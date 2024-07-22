Scroll To Top
Politics

Harris's VP pick? Jared Polis says if she needs ‘a 49-year-old balding gay Jew,’ he’d take the call

Jared Polis Kamala Harris
Thomas Cooper/Getty Images; Erin Scott/The White House

Everyone wants to know who her running mate will be.

Cwnewser

Immediately after PresidentJoe Biden stepped aside from his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Sunday afternoon, speculation turned to who her running mate might be.ColoradoDemocratic Gov. Jared Polis appeared onCNN with anchor Dana Bash on Monday, addressing speculation about his potential role in the upcoming presidential election. Bash asked Polis if he would consider becoming Harris’s vice presidential nominee.

Polis responded with a mix of humor and seriousness. “Well, Dana, we’re not even there,” he began, brushing off the question lightly. “I love the job I’m doing. I love Colorado. It’s great. Obviously, if somebody asks, I’ll take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn’t rung yet.”

Polis added, “Look, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colo., they got my number.”

Bash chuckled and replied, “That was very funny.”

Polis is a trailblazer as the first out gay man elected governor in the United States.

Other prominent Democrats being discussed as potential running mates includeKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Transportation SecretaryPete Buttigieg,North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, andArizona U.S. Sen Mark Kelly.

Beshear is known for his ability to win over voters in a conservative state. He secured reelection in Kentucky by focusing on state issues and supporting abortion rights. Buttigieg, the current Transportation Secretary, is noted for his rhetorical skills and his role as a visible surrogate for the Biden administration. Cooper, a Southern Democrat, has a strong track record of winning in a state that leansRepublican, while Kelly, a former astronaut, has twice won statewide elections in Arizona, NBC Newsreports.

Other names being floated include retired Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,Maryland Gov. Wes Moore,California Gov. Gavin Newsom,Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, andPennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
