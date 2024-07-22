Harris's VP pick? Jared Polis says if she needs ‘a 49-year-old balding gay Jew,’ he’d take the call

Immediately after President Joe Biden stepped aside from his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Sunday afternoon, speculation turned to who her running mate might be. Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis appeared on CNN with anchor Dana Bash on Monday, addressing speculation about his potential role in the upcoming presidential election. Bash asked Polis if he would consider becoming Harris’s vice presidential nominee.



Polis responded with a mix of humor and seriousness. “Well, Dana, we’re not even there,” he began, brushing off the question lightly. “I love the job I’m doing. I love Colorado. It’s great. Obviously, if somebody asks, I’ll take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn’t rung yet.”

Polis added, “Look, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colo., they got my number.”

Bash chuckled and replied, “That was very funny.”

Polis is a trailblazer as the first out gay man elected governor in the United States.

Other prominent Democrats being discussed as potential running mates include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and Arizona U.S. Sen Mark Kelly.

Beshear is known for his ability to win over voters in a conservative state. He secured reelection in Kentucky by focusing on state issues and supporting abortion rights. Buttigieg, the current Transportation Secretary, is noted for his rhetorical skills and his role as a visible surrogate for the Biden administration. Cooper, a Southern Democrat, has a strong track record of winning in a state that leans Republican , while Kelly, a former astronaut, has twice won statewide elections in Arizona, NBC News reports .