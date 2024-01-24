Happy Tuesday!

🍊 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican presidential race on Sunday. He immediately voiced support for former President Donald Trump — yes, the very man who has been mocking Ron "DeSanctimonious" DeSantis for years now. DeSantis began his campaign as the foil of Trump but that quickly faded. As The Advocate's John Casey writes in an op-ed, it's probably because many people saw him as kind of a jerk who based his campaign on anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry. Lessons learned?

🏛️ Roe v. Wade turned 51 on Monday. The SCOTUS ruling, overturned in 2022, guaranteed the right to abortion under federal law. With it gone, more than 20 states have banned or placed restrictions on abortion access. Roe's importance went beyond only reproductive rights because it also protected the right to control one's own body. "The rights to control one’s love life and sex life are intimately entwined with reproductive rights," notes my colleague Trudy Ring. 🏛️

📣 And in light of the would-be anniversary, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris rallied supporters on Tuesday, taking the time to warn the audience of what a second Trump presidency would mean for bodily autonomy. “As long as I have the powers of the presidency know this, if Congress passes a national abortion [ban] bill, I will veto it,” Biden said. 🩺

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





Restore Roe: Biden and Harris warn supporters what a second Trump term could mean for bodily autonomy Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

New video from St. Louis police crash into gay bar shows aggressive officer, raises questions Footage Stills via twitter @javadesq

Watch dildos dominate discussion during Moms for Liberty MSNBC interview via MSNBC