Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

A midsummer night’s dream as equalpride celebrates the Pride covers of Out and The Advocate magazines

OUT ADVO Cover Party June 2024 Titus Burgess Jonathan Groff Wayne Brady rooftop guests drag queen Nina West
Roland Fitz for equalpride

The event celebrated the magazines’ Pride Month cover stars, Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along) for Out and Wayne Brady (The Wiz) for The Advocate.

Taking a page from the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein song from the musical Carousel, June was bustin’ out all over on Monday night in New York City at a Broadway-themed party hosted by equalpride, the parent company ofOut and The Advocate.

The event celebrated the magazines’ Pride Month cover stars, Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along) for Out and Wayne Brady (The Wiz) for The Advocate. The event, held at the Manhattan roof-top bar Somewhere Nowhere was hosted by WABC-TV and Good Morning America weatherman and personality Sam Champion.

Drag legend Nina West from RuPaul's Drag Race, was a co-host of the program, which included a surprise performance from actor and singer Titus Burgess.

"The covers of' Out and The Advocate are celebrations of two of Broadway’s biggest stars at the moment, Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady,” equalpride CEO Mark Berryhill said. “We were so excited to have them at the event as a way to celebrate the Great White Way, which is really a community that uplifts and supports LGBTQ individuals.”

OUT ADVOCATE Magazines Cover Party June 2024 red carpet interviewRoland Fitz for equalpride

Champion spoke to the audience about his long-time involvement with the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve been a member of this community in New York since 1988,” Champion said. “And now, more than ever, representation is hugely important. We are only strong vocal and protected if we all come together, collectively and fight for all of us. We used to do that so well, and we need to get back to that.”

For Brady, coming forward to tell his story has been an overwhelming experience.

“It’s amazing. It sounds so pedestrian to say, but it really is an honor to be on the cover of a magazine that has been an inspiration for so many generations,” Brady said. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and acceptance from the community since I came out as pansexual, and I’m so happy to be a part and sharing in all the love.”

OUT ADVOCATE Magazines Cover Party June 2024 Sam Champion Wayne Brady Jonathan Groff toast drinksRoland Fitz for equalpride

Groff talked about how theater gave him an emotional outlet growing up and being afraid to live his truth.

“I think the biggest impact I can have is to stand up and try to tell my story,” Groff said. “I grew up closeted in rural Pennsylvania, and while I was growing up, I was obsessed with musical theater. It saved me since I was able to express myself and channel my emotions and feelings into musicals.”

Among the invited Broadway guests and stars were theater legend Lorna Luft, sister to Liza Minelli and daughter of Judy Garland, Michael James Scott, Jackie Cox, Jelani Alladin, John Ambrosino, and Judy Gold.

“As a teenager, I used to sneak into Starbucks, and read The Advocate,” said drag star Miss Bouvee. “And it’s so important for us to highlight the successes of those in our community for the younger generation, so they can see they can be something too when they see who is on the cover of these magazines.”

The event was sponsored by two major brands from Procter & Gamble, Tide and Downy, and by Kargo, Discover, Hornito’s tequila, Vitamin Water, Effen vodka, and WABC-TV.

OUT ADVOCATE Magazines Cover Party June 2024 rooftop party gaysRoland Fitz for equalpride

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo Feed
broadwayequalpridejonathan groffnina westout magazinepride coverspride monththe advocatewayne brady
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

John Casey

John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
Read Full Bio