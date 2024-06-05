A midsummer night’s dream as equalpride celebrates the Pride covers of Out and The Advocate magazines

Taking a page from the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein song from the musical Carousel, June was bustin’ out all over on Monday night in New York City at a Broadway-themed party hosted by equalpride, the parent company of Out and The Advocate .

The event celebrated the magazines’ Pride Month cover stars, Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along) for Out and Wayne Brady (The Wiz) for The Advocate. The event, held at the Manhattan roof-top bar Somewhere Nowhere was hosted by WABC-TV and Good Morning America weatherman and personality Sam Champion .

Drag legend Nina West from RuPaul's Drag Race , was a co-host of the program, which included a surprise performance from actor and singer Titus Burgess .

"The covers of' Out and The Advocate are celebrations of two of Broadway’s biggest stars at the moment, Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady,” equalpride CEO Mark Berryhill said. “We were so excited to have them at the event as a way to celebrate the Great White Way, which is really a community that uplifts and supports LGBTQ individuals.”

Roland Fitz for equalpride

Champion spoke to the audience about his long-time involvement with the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve been a member of this community in New York since 1988,” Champion said. “And now, more than ever, representation is hugely important. We are only strong vocal and protected if we all come together, collectively and fight for all of us. We used to do that so well, and we need to get back to that.”

For Brady, coming forward to tell his story has been an overwhelming experience.

“It’s amazing. It sounds so pedestrian to say, but it really is an honor to be on the cover of a magazine that has been an inspiration for so many generations,” Brady said. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and acceptance from the community since I came out as pansexual, and I’m so happy to be a part and sharing in all the love.”

Roland Fitz for equalpride

Groff talked about how theater gave him an emotional outlet growing up and being afraid to live his truth.

“I think the biggest impact I can have is to stand up and try to tell my story,” Groff said. “I grew up closeted in rural Pennsylvania, and while I was growing up, I was obsessed with musical theater. It saved me since I was able to express myself and channel my emotions and feelings into musicals.”

Among the invited Broadway guests and stars were theater legend Lorna Luft, sister to Liza Minelli and daughter of Judy Garland, Michael James Scott, Jackie Cox, Jelani Alladin, John Ambrosino, and Judy Gold.

“As a teenager, I used to sneak into Starbucks, and read The Advocate,” said drag star Miss Bouvee. “And it’s so important for us to highlight the successes of those in our community for the younger generation, so they can see they can be something too when they see who is on the cover of these magazines.”

The event was sponsored by two major brands from Procter & Gamble, Tide and Downy, and by Kargo, Discover, Hornito’s tequila, Vitamin Water, Effen vodka, and WABC-TV.