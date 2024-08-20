Scroll To Top
Crime

Gay couple violently beaten by Shake Shack employees after kissing, video appears to show

Shake Shack
Here Now/Shutterstock

Christian Dingus and his partner were at a Shake Shack late Saturday when their innocent display of affection sparked a physical confrontation.

A gay couple is speaking out about the horrific attack they endured at a Shake Shack after employees reportedly saw them kissing.

Christian Dingus, 28, and his partner were at a branch of the restaurant in Washington, D.C. with their friends late Saturday when their innocent display of affection sparked a physical confrontation. Dingus told NBC that he and his partner "briefly began to kiss" as they waited for their food when a worker accosted them.

“A worker came out to us and said that, you know, you can’t be doing that here, can’t do that type of stuff here," he recalled.

When Dingus' partner objected that they had not done anything wrong, he was escorted out of the restaurant, prompting Dingus to follow and defend him. Dingus said that a heated argument began, in which the employees levied harsh words against the two. He then told them not to speak to them like that, causing the workers to escalate.

“And then one of the men pretty forcefully pushed me out of the way on my shoulder,” Dingus continued. “Next thing I know, that kind of just, I think, sparked the rest of them. ... They all just kind of started attacking me at that point, dragging me back through the floor and continuously punching me in my head.”

Video filmed by another patron and obtained by NBC shows a man being pushed and punched by two people in black Shake Shack shirts before two others approach. Dingus said that he does not know how the assault ended, as he curled up on the ground to protect himself.

Dingus did recall one customer exiting the restaurant after the employees to help him. The patron who obtained the video also offered him the footage afterwards, which he showed to the police and released online.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the case as a simple assault with an anti-gay bias motivation. A spokesperson for Shake Shack also told the outlet that it is "aware of the incident on Saturday, Aug. 17 involving team members and a guest at our Dupont Circle location and are taking it very seriously."

Dingus, who was left with a concussion, swollen face, and trauma to his jaw, said that he wants to see those responsible brought to justice.

“There was a desire to be violent towards me, and I think it’s very evident in that film,” Dingus said.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedWashington D.C.Hate CrimesNews
physical assaultwashington, d.c.anti-gay bias motivationassaultchristian dingusdupont circlegay couplehate crimemetropolitan police departmentshake shacksimple assaultcrime
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio