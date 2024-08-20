Gay couple violently beaten by Shake Shack employees after kissing, video appears to show

A gay couple is speaking out about the horrific attack they endured at a Shake Shack after employees reportedly saw them kissing.

Christian Dingus, 28, and his partner were at a branch of the restaurant in Washington, D.C. with their friends late Saturday when their innocent display of affection sparked a physical confrontation. Dingus told NBC that he and his partner "briefly began to kiss" as they waited for their food when a worker accosted them.



“A worker came out to us and said that, you know, you can’t be doing that here, can’t do that type of stuff here," he recalled.

When Dingus' partner objected that they had not done anything wrong, he was escorted out of the restaurant, prompting Dingus to follow and defend him. Dingus said that a heated argument began, in which the employees levied harsh words against the two. He then told them not to speak to them like that, causing the workers to escalate.



“And then one of the men pretty forcefully pushed me out of the way on my shoulder,” Dingus continued. “Next thing I know, that kind of just, I think, sparked the rest of them. ... They all just kind of started attacking me at that point, dragging me back through the floor and continuously punching me in my head.”

Video filmed by another patron and obtained by NBC shows a man being pushed and punched by two people in black Shake Shack shirts before two others approach. Dingus said that he does not know how the assault ended, as he curled up on the ground to protect himself.

Dingus did recall one customer exiting the restaurant after the employees to help him. The patron who obtained the video also offered him the footage afterwards, which he showed to the police and released online.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the case as a simple assault with an anti-gay bias motivation. A spokesperson for Shake Shack also told the outlet that it is "aware of the incident on Saturday, Aug. 17 involving team members and a guest at our Dupont Circle location and are taking it very seriously."

Dingus, who was left with a concussion, swollen face, and trauma to his jaw, said that he wants to see those responsible brought to justice.



“There was a desire to be violent towards me, and I think it’s very evident in that film,” Dingus said.