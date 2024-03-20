Scroll To Top
Crime

‘Courageous’ witness stayed with Black transgender woman gunned down in Texas

Diamond Brigman was only 36 years old. Police say the Good Samaritan witness provided “crucial” information in the case.

A courageous and compassionate witness stayed with a Black transgender woman who was fatally shot on a street in Houston on Saturday. Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying and apprehending the victim’s killer.

Diamond Brigman, 36, was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. in the 9200 block of Country Club Creek. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics called to the scene.

“The Houston Police Department (HPD) has launched an investigation thanks to crucial information from a courageous witness who stayed with Diamond until emergency services arrived,” HPD said in a statement released Tuesday.

Witnesses told investigators Brigman was standing by the side of the road when a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT circled the area several times before it pulled up alongside her. A male passenger exited the car and fired multiple shots at Brigman before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, which was driven by another person.

Police believe they have recovered the vehicle used in the murder but are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter and those involved in the death of Brigman.

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build, and wearing a gray hooded jacket.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday night for Brigman. Friend and local trans activist Joell Espeut told local CBS affiliate KHOU that Brigman was outgoing and vivacious.

“She was larger than life; she had a lot of energy and always smiling and personable," Espeut said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

