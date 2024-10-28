Scroll To Top
Election

Creepy Donald Trump cutout terrorizes unassuming Americans in new HRC campaign ad

cutout donald trump demanding deny service to lgbtq customers HRC campaign ad
footage still via Human Rights Campaign

The LGBTQ+ civil rights group uses humor to point out the future for Americans under Republican control.

Cwnewser
The Human Rights Campaign Equality Votes PAC has just rolled out its latest political ad, “Cut it Out,” with a satirical twist on what it describes as a serious threat to Americans’ personal freedoms. Featuring a cardboard cutout of former President Donald Trump in all the wrong places, the ad emphasizes a pointed critique: Trump and MAGA Republicans want to invade the most personal parts of Americans’ lives, from controlling access to abortion and birth control to interfering with marriage equality and employment rights.

In “Cut it Out,” the Trump cutout appears in unexpected, uncomfortable spots—lurking in a man’s shower, hovering behind a pharmacy counter—highlighting what the HRC sees as MAGA’s intrusive agenda. “Enjoy your privacy?” the narrator asks. “Donald Trump and JD Vance do too.” The ad closes with a group of people throwing the cardboard Trumps into the recycling bin, ending with the message: “Keep MAGA weirdos out of your business.”

This release is part of HRC Equality Votes PAC’s $2 million ad campaign targeting “equality voters” in battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These voters, HRC says, form a multiracial, multigenerational bloc focused on advancing LGBTQ+ rights and safeguarding personal freedoms. Earlier in October, the PAC launched three other ads—“Not Going Back,” “Shadows,” and “Vote Your Way.” Each ad focuses on urgent issues, with “Shadows” drawing attention to Project 2025, a Republican-backed plan that would dismantle LGBTQ+ protections and reproductive rights under a second Trump presidency.

“As Gov. Walz says, voters want politicians to ‘Mind your own damn business,’” Sam Lau, spokesperson for HRC Equality Votes PAC, told The Advocate. “But Donald Trump and other MAGA politicians know their plans to interfere in our personal lives are deeply unpopular with voters of all demographics, which is why they are relying on a closing message of hate and division. Our new ad, ‘Cut it Out,’ uses humor to shine a light on these deeply weird, and deeply harmful policies—reminding voters that they have the power to protect their own rights and freedoms.”

In contrast, Trump’s campaign has leaned into anti-transgender rhetoric in the final leg of the election, spending heavily on ads meant to portray Democrats as extreme for supporting trans rights. According to a recent Data for Progress survey, however, this approach may backfire, as 54 percent of likely voters view such ads as “mean-spirited and out of hand,” and 74 percent believe transgender people deserve dignity and respect. More than half of respondents said they prefer candidates who support transgender rights, and 80 percent expressed that both parties should focus on economic issues like inflation instead of divisive cultural topics.

Watch HRC’s creepy new Donald Trump ad below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

ElectionRepublican PartyDonald Trump
2024 electiondonald trumphuman rights campaignmediapolitical adsrepublican party
Cwnewser
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
