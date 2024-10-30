At Kamala Harris's Ellipse rally, supporters share why they believe she can unite a divided America

A crowd as diverse in every way as the American people assembled outside the White House at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. , on Tuesday to hear Vice President Kamala Harris make her closing argument in the waning days of the 2024 election. The Advocate spoke to some of the more than 75,000 attendees who traveled from across the country and stood in line for hours, sharing stories of why they believe Harris is the leader needed to “turn the page” on what they described as a turbulent and divided era. For many, her pledge to restore dignity, compassion, and unity to American leadership felt deeply personal and essential to the future.

“The energy of the country we want”

Carrie Zimmerman, 51, who lives across the Potomac in Alexandria, Va ., looked around at the diverse crowd and reflected on what it meant to be there: “It’s hopeful. It’s about moving forward. It’s about bringing people together,” she said. Harris’s message of unity resonated with her, as did the vice president’s call to “stop pointing fingers and start locking arms.” But Zimmerman admitted she felt “half panicked, half hopeful.” “I think there are a lot of moderate Republicans who aren’t posting on Facebook, who aren’t taking out ads, but when they walk into that polling booth, they’re going to vote for Kamala Harris,” she said, hoping these quiet supporters would come out for Harris in what she calls “a quiet revolution.”

Zimmerman drew a sharp contrast between Harris’s inclusive message and former President Donald Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally, which she felt was marked by divisiveness. “If you watched Trump’s rally, it was about dehumanizing entire groups,” she said. “We need someone who believes in bringing people together. She is tapping into the energy of the country we want. That’s what Kamala stands for. ”

Anadolu/Getty Images

“We need to take the stench out of this area”

Mitzi Maxwell, 69, traveled from Florida for the rally, determined to support Harris because of the vice president’s focus on building relationships. “We need that kind of person in the White House,” she explained. After spending more than five hours making her way to the Ellipse, Maxwell arrived with enthusiasm and purpose.

Maxwell’s motivation was partly rooted in what she called a desire to “take the terrible stench out of this area” — a metaphor for what she described as the divisiveness Trump left behind. For Maxwell, Harris represents the leader capable of bringing Americans together. “Kamala’s the perfect person for this time because she believes in relationships and inclusivity,” she said. “This moment is about change. It’s about turning the page and moving forward,” she added, energized by Harris’s pledge to listen to “those who will be impacted by the decisions I make, and to people who disagree with me.”

“This country belongs to all of us”

Michelle Mano, who took a red-eye from Los Angeles to attend, said she came to hear Harris’s final pre-election remarks and support a candidate who can lead with inclusivity. “It’s completely the opposite of what we saw at Madison Square Garden,” she said, contrasting the joyful atmosphere at the Ellipse with Trump’s recent rally. “There’s a lot of fun, hope, and a future that looks like everyone’s included.” The crowd, Mano said, was “smiling, open to each other,” representing Harris’s vision of unity and diversity.

Mano, who said she had first encountered Harris during her college days in San Francisco, recalled Harris as “fierce” and admired her ability to stand firm on difficult issues. “That’s the Kamala I want to see as president,” she said. As she listened to Harris promise to “seek common ground and common-sense solutions to make your life better,” Mano was hopeful for a leader who, she said, was genuinely committed to serving all Americans. “This country belongs to all of us,” she added, saying that Harris’s pledge to put “country above party and self” was what ultimately brought her to the rally.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“She’s going to be president one day”

For Mary Mallen, a former assistant district attorney and public defender from San Francisco , Harris’s campaign holds a personal significance. Mallen recalled how her mother campaigned for Harris during her first DA race and would tell anyone who would listen, “She’s going to be president one day.” Reflecting on her mother’s faith in Harris, Mallen described how proud she was to stand at the Ellipse and support the candidate her mother had always believed in.

“The last thing I said to my mom was, ‘If not Hillary, then Kamala, like you said,’” Mallen shared, describing the emotional weight of seeing Harris run for the White House. “For me, being here is about honoring that belief in Kamala and seeing that dream come to life,” she said. As she listened to Harris pledge to “approach my work with the joy and optimism that comes from making a difference in people’s lives,” Mallen said she felt a sense of pride and hope that resonated deeply with her.

“The joy and optimism we need”

For many, the rally was an opportunity to feel Harris’s optimism firsthand. “We need that,” Zimmerman said, describing the rally as “the energy of the country that we want.” For her and others, Harris’s promise to “be a president for all Americans” felt essential, a stark contrast to what Zimmerman described as Trump’s tendency to view opponents as enemies. Maxwell, Zimmerman, Mano, Mallen, and others in attendance described Harris’s message of unity and optimism as both a promise and a call to action. For them, Harris represents a chance to rewrite the country’s history, bringing inclusivity, dignity, and progress to the White House. “This is the moment,” Maxwell said. “We need to turn the page, and I think Kamala is the perfect person for us right now because she believes in relationships, and we need that kind of person in the White House. I can’t wait for her to take her place there.”