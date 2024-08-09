One of Minnesota’s first gay lawmakers on Tim Walz's politics

Minnesota state Senator Scott Dibble, a long-time queer and HIV/AIDS activist , is one of the first out LGBTQ+ lawmakers in the state. The Democrat has been in Minnesota politics for about 20 years now, so he's no stranger to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate for the 2024 election.

Dibble became the third openly gay legislator in the Minnesota House of Representatives when he won a seat representing parts of Hennepin County in Minneapolis in 2000. After serving one term in the House, he won his State Senate seat in 2002 and has served the district in that capacity ever since.

In those two decades in Minnesota politics, Dibble got to know Walz, especially during Walz’s first campaign for a House seat in 2006. He told The Advocate that he has been continually impressed by Walz.

“He is just like an everyday working person,” said Dibble, “but behind that everyday working person is a really impressive record and background. He brings so much to the table..”

Dibble explained that over the years, Walz never forgot his humble beginnings.

“Tim was a football coach, a teacher, a national guardsman, and a union guy, so through all those experiences, he’s able to connect with regular people on so many different levels,” Dibble said.”I can’t think of anyone else who can match what all he’s accomplished through his life.”

Walz won his seat as a congressman in 2006, beating a Republican incumbent. And in 2018, he moved to the governor’s mansion.

“Throughout all of the changes in his life, he has stayed super connected to everyone in his community in the Minnesota River Valley. He hasn’t forgotten where he got his start,” Dibble pointed out.



Both personally and as a long-time elected state senator, Dibble explained that he continues to be impressed with Walz on his LGBTQ+ record. Dibble said his support for the LGBTQ+ has been steadfast . “He’s just been rock solid, ever since he became a GSA faculty advisor in the late 1990s while a teacher,” Dibble said. “Even when it wasn't politically advantageous or expedient to support our community, he did so. He's never ducked for cover, hidden in the weeds.”

Dibble also pointed to Walz’s time as a congressman and as the former chair and ranking member of the House Veteran Affairs Committee. “He did amazing things for veterans, and that’s because his long time in the military gave him a unique and personal perspective. Most notably working to address veterans' mental health and suicide. He cares deeply, and he’s always going to fight for what he believes in.:

He referred to the fact that Walz has been a strong advocate for what are often labeled as progressive issues, though they're “fundamentally about supporting working people, because he has, again, that experience of being one of them.”

As an example, Dibble brought up the Paid Family Medical Leave initiative. “It's a common-sense policy that enjoys broad support across party lines when polled, despite Republican opposition,” Dibble noted. “The governor has been a vocal advocate for such measures in Minnesota.”

Moreover, Dibble cited the fact that Republicans have repeatedly attacked public education, a cornerstone of Walz's platform - because. Again, Walz’s time as a teacher allows him to intimately understand the critical nature of education and what it needs, according to Dibble.

“He rightly points out that in small towns, where he comes from, there are no private school options, making public education essential,” Dibble explained.

Dibble said that when the state had a $17 billion surplus last year, Walz prioritized restoring funding to education, including special education.

“He's able to communicate these priorities effectively to voters, making complex issues relatable and understandable. Despite political opposition, his commitment to these issues reflects his consistent and plainspoken leadership style,” Dibble said.

What does Dibble think most Americans will learn about Walz during the coming weeks? “He really, really believes in the goodness of people because he’s seen it firsthand in the many aspects of his life.”

Dibble said that Republicans will try to make it seem that Walz has made Minnesota extreme. "That’s not who we are, or who he is, at all," Dibble said. "He’s so much more than that.”