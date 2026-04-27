Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hospitals dodge questions on restoring trans youth care despite judge ruling they can keep providing it

Several hospitals cut trans youth care under Trump administration pressure and still won’t say if those programs will return.

Blue banners that read "Mount Sinai" hang from the side of a red brick building on a city street.

Mount Sinai Health System cut off youth from its gender-affirming care program in February, and has not revealed whether the program will reopen.

Jack Walker/The Advocate

Many hospitals that cut off youth from gender-affirming care over concerns around the Trump administration are remaining silent on whether they will resume care, despite a federal court giving their programs legal clearance.

Last December, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, directed hospitals across the country to stop providing minors gender-affirming care, or risk losing funds from federal health programs like Medicaid. But on April 18, a federal judge in Oregon struck down the policy, ruling that Kennedy had overstepped the federal government's role and created inconsistencies with existing laws.

Health care experts and LGBTQ+ advocates widely panned Kennedy’s directive on gender-affirming care for minors as legally invalid. Still, several hospitals across the U.S. complied in advance of any funding repercussions, cutting off trans youth from care. And, despite the recent court decision, there have been few signs that these hospitals are outwardly reopening their gender-affirming care services to trans youth.

Related: Children’s National Hospital caves under Trump’s pressure & ends gender-affirming care for trans patients

“RFK Jr. literally made up a process where he could sign a declaration and declare gender-affirming care to be, in his view, unsound,” Adrian Shanker, who served as deputy assistant secretary for health policy under President Joe Biden, told The Advocate. “Unfortunately, many hospitals discontinued care preemptively.”

The Advocate reached out to several hospitals that eliminated gender-affirming care for minors under the Trump administration to ask about the future of their health programs for trans youth in light of the court decision.

That included University of Michigan Health; Fenway Health in Boston; Rady Children’s Health in San Diego; Yale New Haven Health and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Connecticut; NYU Langone and Mount Sinai in New York; and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Mount Sinai declined to comment on the court ruling when reached by The Advocate. None of the other hospitals returned requests for comment.

While the judge’s decision affirms that hospitals cannot lose federal funding for offering gender-affirming care to trans youth, it does not require them to offer these services or to reopen youth health programs they closed. Some states, like New York, may have laws requiring hospitals to provide access to gender-affirming care, but many do not, Shanker said.

“We’re not going to have a clear resolution about trans care in the United States very soon,” he said. “There’s going to be additional Trump administration actions [and] court cases leading to judicial decisions.”

There have been signs that gender-affirming care will return in some settings. Children’s Minnesota has already reestablished its trans health program for youth in light of the court decision, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered New York hospitals to maintain access to gender-affirming services in order to comply with state nondiscrimination laws.

Related: University of Michigan latest hospital system to abandon trans minor patients & families after DOJ subpoena

Still, Kennedy’s push to restrict gender-affirming care comes as the Trump administration, and the Republican Party more broadly, take aim at transgender residents’ rights around health care, education, and even daily life.

In December, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill blocking Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care for youth, although the bill has not been voted on by the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, hundreds of bills proposed in state legislatures this year alone target discussions of gender identity in the classroom, trans bathroom access, and gender markers on government ID cards, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Related: Maryland judge: Trump's DOJ can’t have trans youth hospital records

While hospitals debate the future of their gender-affirming care programs, trans youth across the country remain cut off from health services, or else must find alternate methods of receiving care.

“Despite the rhetoric from the Trump administration, we actually know that gender-affirming health care saves lives,” Shanker said. “Unfortunately, it’s patients who experience the worst impacts when care is not available.”

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Two photos sit side by side. On the left, a woman with red hair smiles as a man in glasses speaks to her. On the right, a man in a suit stands in front of a banner and holds up a plaque.
Elections

NYC’s voters will decide if representation still matters in historic LGBTQ+ district

A special election in the district home to the Stonewall Inn is raising big questions about LGBTQ+ representation, political values, and who gets to speak for queer New Yorkers.

grindr ceo george arison speaking to guests at an exclusive white house correspondents' dinner party the company held
Opinion

Why is Grindr cozying up to Trump’s Washington?

From White House Correspondents’ Dinner parties to Capitol Hill lobbying, Grindr is playing a bigger political game than many users realize, writes Josh Ackley.

Pope tailor Filippo Sorcinelli stands in his store in Rome.
News

Meet the gay designer who just keeps making the pope look good

Filippo Sorcinelli, who has been designing ceremonial papal wear for over 20 years, unpacks Pope Leo XIV's style and his own working relationship with the Vatican.

The cement exterior of a college football stadium displays a giant red sign shaped like the letter T. It reads "Texas Tech Red Raiders" and "Jones AT&T Stadium."
News

Texas Tech University bans teaching, researching LGBTQ+ topics

The university is phasing out discussions of sexuality and gender in the classroom.

More For You

Minnesota’s largest pediatric system restarts gender-affirming care for trans minors

hhs headquarters with a sign

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary (2nd L) attend an announcement at the Department of Health and Human Services on December 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Minnesota’s largest pediatric health system is restoring gender-affirming care for minors after a federal judge blocked a Trump administration effort to label the treatment unsafe, reversing a suspension that had disrupted care for families across the state. Keep Reading →

Attacks on abortion and gender-affirming care are inextricably linked

Split image of protest signs reading “My Body My Choice” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” at demonstrations

Protest signs reading “My Body My Choice” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” are held at demonstrations

John Anderson/Getty Images; Sanchit Khanna/Getty Images
What does a person seeking abortion care have in common with a young trans person seeking gender-affirming care? More than most people think. Keep Reading →

Federal judge rebuffs Trump administration push to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

child siting on a docor's exam table with the doctor beginning an examination with a light tool

A pediatrician examines a teenage patient.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A federal judge has refused to lift a nationwide block on key portions of President Donald Trump’s effort to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, preserving access to treatment even as the case remains tied up in an appeals process. Keep Reading →

Doctors’ group says American Medical Association didn’t retreat on gender-affirming care for minors

doctor examining a toddler with a parent holding the child

A pediatrician examines a child in the Alcorn State University clinic in Lorman, Mississippi.

Alcorn State University via Getty Images
The American Medical Association is rejecting claims it has stepped back from support for gender-affirming care, saying its guidance remains unchanged even as political pressure and public confusion intensify. Keep Reading →

This Trans Day of Visibility, help these 5 trans people afford gender-affirming surgery costs

A person smiles for a selfie.

Jack Lea of California has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs from his top surgery.

Photo Courtesy of GoFundMe
Tuesday is Trans Day of Visibility, an annual day of observance on March 31 focused on highlighting trans history and issues affecting the trans community. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved