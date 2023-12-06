Following a performance with Nashville-based country star Brandy Clark on her Grammy-nominated “Dear Insecurity,” Kelly Clarkson called her duet partner “the greatest songwriter of our generation.”

A 17-time Grammy nominee since 2015, Clark, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community and was named one of the Out 100 for 2023, is up for six awards this year for her 2023 self-titled album produced by her friend Brandi Carlile.

Nominated for Best American Roots Song and Americana Performance, Clark sings “Dear Insecurity” on the album with Carlile. It’s a plaintive ballad about nagging self-doubt that has Clark imploring insecurity to stay out of the way of a new romance with a woman.

“'Cause insecurity / This time feels like love / She’s really sure of me / So, please don't fuck this up / If you cut in on this dance / I may never get another chance,” Clark sings in the song on Clarkson’s popular daytime talk show.

Earlier this year, Clark spoke with Advocate Channel about the process of making her eponymous album with Carlile and a bit about her writing process (interview below).

“Those of us that write songs, we can all write a song, but to write one that matters, that’s really what we’re after,” Clark said. “I think for me, an entry point is the truth. Even if the truth gets stretched, if I can start in the truth, the song will matter.”

She continued by saying that “Dear Insecurity” is a prime example of a song that grounds her writing in the truth.

“‘Dear Insecurity, those were my insecurities. That was literally a letter to insecurity.”

Regarding her performance of the song with Clark on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson said, “I’m so honored she let me sing on it with her. I’m such a fan. All I do is word vomit when I’m around her because I’m such a fan.”

Turning to face Clark, she added, “I literally think you’re the greatest songwriter of our generation. You’re so talented.”

Watch the stunning performance below.