Scroll To Top
Music

Brandy Clark and Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘Dear Insecurity’ With Breathtaking Harmonies

Brandy Clark and Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘Dear Insecurity’ With Breathtaking Harmonies

<p>Brandy Clark and Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘Dear Insecurity’ With Breathtaking Harmonies </p>
Video Screenshot

Following a performance of out musician Brandy Clark’s duet on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson called her “the greatest songwriter of our generation.”

Following a performance with Nashville-based country star Brandy Clark on her Grammy-nominated “Dear Insecurity,” Kelly Clarkson called her duet partner “the greatest songwriter of our generation.”

A 17-time Grammy nominee since 2015, Clark, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community and was named one of the Out 100 for 2023, is up for six awards this year for her 2023 self-titled album produced by her friend Brandi Carlile.

Nominated for Best American Roots Song and Americana Performance, Clark sings “Dear Insecurity” on the album with Carlile. It’s a plaintive ballad about nagging self-doubt that has Clark imploring insecurity to stay out of the way of a new romance with a woman.

“'Cause insecurity / This time feels like love / She’s really sure of me / So, please don't fuck this up / If you cut in on this dance / I may never get another chance,” Clark sings in the song on Clarkson’s popular daytime talk show.

Earlier this year, Clark spoke with Advocate Channel about the process of making her eponymous album with Carlile and a bit about her writing process (interview below).

“Those of us that write songs, we can all write a song, but to write one that matters, that’s really what we’re after,” Clark said. “I think for me, an entry point is the truth. Even if the truth gets stretched, if I can start in the truth, the song will matter.”

She continued by saying that “Dear Insecurity” is a prime example of a song that grounds her writing in the truth.

“‘Dear Insecurity, those were my insecurities. That was literally a letter to insecurity.”

Regarding her performance of the song with Clark on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson said, “I’m so honored she let me sing on it with her. I’m such a fan. All I do is word vomit when I’m around her because I’m such a fan.”

Turning to face Clark, she added, “I literally think you’re the greatest songwriter of our generation. You’re so talented.”

Watch the stunning performance below.

Kelly Clarkson & Brandy Clark Duet 'Dear Insecurity' | KellyokeIn an extra special Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and Brandy Clark perform a duet of her single "Dear Insecurity" with My Band Y'all.

From Your Site Articles
MusicArts & EntertainmentLesbianYahoo Feed
17-time grammy nominee2023 self-titled albumadvocate channelamerican country music singer-songwriteramericana performancebest american roots songbrandi carlilebrandy clarkbrandy clark musicdear insecurityequal entertainmentkelly clarksonkelly clarkson coverkellyokenbcthe kelly clarkson showtracy e. gilchristvideo
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Read Full Bio