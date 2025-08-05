Candace Owens claims Donald Trump asked her to stop calling Emmanuel Macron’s wife transgender

Candace Owens, the far-right media personality now facing a defamation lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, claims President Donald Trump personally intervened to urge her to stop spreading conspiracy theories about the French First Lady’s gender identity.

Appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show on Friday, Owens said Trump called her in February after President Macron visited the White House. According to Owens, the French president used a diplomatic meeting, ostensibly about the war in Ukraine, to ask Trump to silence her podcast.

“Emmanuel Macron personally flew to D.C. and asked Trump to ask me to shut up, to just stop speaking about his wife,” Owens told Carlson. “I was messaged by the intermediary hours after Macron left, maybe even an hour after Macron had left, and said, we need to get on the phone with you.”

She added that the go-between told her someone close to Trump “is asking me to ask you to stop talking about Brigitte’s penis.”

Owens, who was pregnant at the time, said she initially laughed off the message. But when she called back for clarification, she was told the request had been framed as part of international negotiations. “It was presented to him as a condition of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war,” she said. “That’s how it was presented to me from a third-party person.”

The Advocate contacted the White House to confirm whether such a conversation took place and whether President Macron raised Owens’ podcast during his visit. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not immediately respond.

Owens is part of a broader online phenomenon often referred to as “transvestigation”—a conspiracy theory movement that claims celebrities, politicians, and public figures are secretly transgender. Believers, who call their targets “inverts,” often pair their accusations with antisemitic, Satanic, or apocalyptic narratives.

The claims about Trump come just days after the Macrons filed a 218-page lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court accusing Owens of leading a “campaign of global humiliation.” The suit cites Owens’s eight-part YouTube series Becoming Brigitte, which promotes false claims that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman who assumed the identity of her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Owens also alleged in the series that the Macrons are blood relatives and that the French president is the product of CIA experimentation. “He sounded very confused,” Owens said of Trump’s reaction to Macron’s request. “When the leader of France took him aside… to inquire about whether or not he knew Candace Owens.”

The lawsuit accuses Owens of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications,” the complaint states. “Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history—twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade.”

The Macrons’ lead attorney, Thomas Clare, did not immediately return The Advocate’s request for comment.

Even some of Owens’s usual allies have questioned her legal prospects. “Owens told some of the dumbest, obvious lies one can tell,” wrote Robert Barnes, a far-right attorney who previously represented Alex Jones. “She has 0% chance of winning in court.”

During her appearance with Carlson, Owens doubled down on her theory that the Macron lawsuit was meant to intimidate her into silence. “A president of a foreign country does not sue a mom that does her podcast in her basement because [she] spoke something that was not true,” she said. “There’s clearly something that they want hidden.”

Owens said she reached out to the Macrons’ legal team before publishing the series, offering to cancel it if they answered basic questions. “Was Brigitte the First Lady born a woman? Did she ever live as a person named Véronique before the transition?” Owens said she asked. According to her, the response was: “She doesn’t have to answer your question. [She] doesn’t have to prove to you.”

In France, Brigitte Macron previously won a defamation case related to similar claims, though the judgment was later overturned on appeal. The current lawsuit is the first time the couple has pursued such a case in a U.S. court.

For her part, Owens insists the lawsuit is backfiring. “This only made the series go viral. Now it’s going viral in Asia,” she told Carlson. “People are going, OK, something must be true.”