LGBTQ+ youth are 'discriminated against' in all 50 states — but some regions are worse

LGBTQ+ youth are experiencing bullying, discrimination, physical violence, conversion therapy, and suicidality in all 50 states, according to The Trevor Project’s 2024 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People — though there are some regions that are worse for their well-being.

LGBTQ+ youth who live in the South were most likely to report wanting but being unable to access to mental health care, the highest rates being 63 percent in South Carolina and 60 percent in Texas. The South also had some of the highest rates of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, including 65 percent in Alabama and 66 percent in Arkansas, and some of the lowest levels of community acceptance, including 21 percent in Mississippi and 33 percent in Tennessee.

LGBTQ+ young people living in states across the Midwest reported the highest rates of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, including 43 percent in Ohio who experienced suicidal thoughts, and 45 percent in Nebraska. LGBTQ+ youth in the Midwest also reported some of the highest rates of physical threat or harm based on sexual orientation or gender identity, the highest being 24 percent in Wisconsin and 28 percent in Kansas.

“Similar to previous research, these data reinforce that LGBTQ+ youth are not disproportionately impacted by suicide because of who they are, but rather, because of how they are mistreated, stigmatized, and discriminated against,” said Jaymes Black CEO of The Trevor Project. “This is an incredibly difficult time for many LGBTQ+ young people – and these findings give us critical insight into the unique challenges they face in every state. We hope lawmakers, advocates, youth-serving professionals, and allies in every corner of the country use this research to better understand and support the young people in their communities.”

In comparison, LGBTQ+ youth in the Northeast reported significantly higher levels of community acceptance, including 90 percent in Massachusetts and 81 percent in Maine. They also had relatively lower rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts, with 26 percent in Connecticut experiencing suicidal thought and 36 percent in New Hampshire.

LGBTQ+ youth in the West had some of the highest rates of affirming home environments, including 54 percent in Montana and Oregon. However, they also reported some of the highest levels of depression, with 52 percent of LGBTQ+ youth in California experiencing symptoms of depression in the past year.

“Many of these state findings are grim, and they signal serious gaps in resources and outsized mental health challenges for already marginalized youth that we simply must address,” said Ronita Nath, Vice President of Research at The Trevor Project. “However, these data also give us a clear call to action: we must all do our part to make LGBTQ+ young people feel more welcome and accepted in the places they call home.”