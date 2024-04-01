Scroll To Top
News

A Texas woman was charged with murder for having an abortion. Now, she's suing the state

Lizelle Gonzalez mugshot Starr County Sheriffs Office misoprostol abortion pills texas state flag
Starr County Sheriff's Office; Shutterstock

Lizelle Gonzalez spent two nights in jail after being charged with murder in “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."

A Texas woman is suing her local prosecutors after they charged her with murder for self-managing an abortion.

Lizelle Gonzalez was 19 weeks pregnant in 2022 when she used misoprostol, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, which is also used to treat stomach ulcers, the Associated Press. She was discharged from the hospital one day with abominable pain, then returned the next day with bleeding. An exam found no fetal heartbeat, and doctors performed a caesarian section to deliver a stillborn baby.

Gonzalez was arrested after the hospital reported the abortion to the district attorney’s office. She spent two nights in jail after being charged with murder in “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion." The charges were dropped and Gonzalez was released days later, but only after she had been publicly named as a murder suspect.

It is illegal for health care providers to perform or facilitate an abortion in Texas, but patients who receive the treatment are exempt from criminal charges. The State Bar of Texas later punished Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez for bringing the charges at all, forcing him to pay a $1,250 fine and suspending his license for 12 months.

Gonzalez filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, according to the AP, seeking $1 million in damages for the "deprivation of liberty, reputational harm, public humiliation, distress, pain, and suffering" she experienced. It argues that “the fallout from Defendants’ illegal and unconstitutional actions has forever changed the Plaintiff’s life," as the "humiliation of a highly publicized indictment and arrest" has "permanently affected her standing in the community."

"Because the charges stemmed from abortion – a hot button political agenda – the dismissal of the charges did not result in any less media attention," it states. "Rather, the media attention was heightened after the dismissal due to the fact that the prosecution was frivolous."

The lawsuit claims that the allegations against Gonzalez were not investigated by the sheriff's office nor the local police department, but rather directly by Ramirez's office. Before a grand jury, prosecutors then "present[ed] false information and recklessly misrepresented facts in order to pursue murder charges against Plaintiff for acts clearly not criminal under the Texas Penal Code."

Starr County is located in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, and is home to around 65,000 people. Protests erupted in the area two years ago when authorities first detained Gonzalez, known then under the name Lizelle Herrera, leading to national outrage.

Gonzalez's lawsuit states that it aims to vindicate her constitutional rights, and "to hold accountable the government officials who violated them."

From Your Site Articles
NewsTexasLawWomenHealthYahoo FeedCrimeHealth Care
abortion rightsabortionabortion accessabortion banabortion medicationabortion pillbodily autonomygocha ramirezlawsuitlizelle gonzalezlizelle herreramifepristonemisoprostolreproductive health carereproductive rightsrio grande valleystarr countytexaswomen's healthwomen's rightswomen
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio