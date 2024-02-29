Scroll To Top
News

Texas quietly restricts gender-affirming care for trans adults: 'Canary in the coalmine'

medicine concept gender affirming care transgender symbol HRT blister pack
Shutterstock

Texas Medicaid will no longer cover gender affirming care for transgender adults as of tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow, Texas Medicaid will no longer cover gender affirming care for transgender adults in the state.

The new rule will go into effect as of Friday, March 1 through Texas Health and Human Services. It prohibits Medicaid from covering the cost of “Hormone Therapy Agents” for anyone who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria within the past 730 days.

The rule was condemned by a coalition of LGBTQ+ rights groups, who noted that "this decision appears to have been implemented with no public hearing and no opportunity for public input, which is usually required." Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, recalled that the policy was even "voted down at the last public Drug Utilization Review Board meeting."

Emmett Schelling, executive director of Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), said in a statement that it "is the canary in the coalmine for their end goal - a full ban on our access to health care and terminating our ability for us to exist in the public square."

"Cruelty is the point. Cruelty has always been the point," he said. "No matter what they do, the facts don’t change. We have always existed, all people deserve access to health care. That is simple humanity. People’s lives should never be 'up for debate.' Trans Texans will continue to live in our truth in the place we call home. We’re organizing just as our trans and queer elders before us, and we’re not scared.

The coalition — which consists of TENT, Texas Freedom Network (TFN), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Equality Texas, and the ACLU of Texas — assured that "most trans Texans will not be impacted by this rule change" as "health care for trans adults in Texas remains legal." Still, leadership warned of what it signals for gender-affirming care and health care broadly.

“Make no mistake, Texas’ ongoing attack on life-saving, medically necessary care is not, nor has it ever been, about the protection and well-being of children," HRC Texas State Director Melodía Gutiérrez said. "MAGA politicians and bureaucrats have made clear their intent: they don’t believe that transgender people of any age should be able to get best practice healthcare, simply because they are transgender. Every Texan should be frightened now that the boundaries to government intrusion into one’s health care are even less certain."

From Your Site Articles
NewsTexasYahoo FeedTransgenderHealth CareHealth
aclu of texasamerican civil liberties unionconservativesequality texasgender dysphoriagender-affirming carehealth carehormone therapyhuman rights campaigninsuranceinsurance coverage banmaga republicansmedicaidtexastexas freedom networktrans health caretransgendertransgender adultstransgender education network of texas
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio