Utah governor says Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter lived with trans partner

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said on Sunday that the 22-year-old who authorities say killed far-right commentator Charlie Kirk lived with his trans partner.

During an interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Cox said Tyler Robinson was romantically linked to his roommate, who was a trans woman.

“Yes. I can confirm that. I know that has been reported, and that the FBI has confirmed that as well – that the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox told Bash.

Cox added that Robinson's partner had been assisting authorities and was "incredibly cooperative, had no idea this was happening, and is working with investigators right now.”

The governor said it was "easy to draw conclusions," adding that he wouldn't speculate about Robinson's motive.

“I know everybody wants to know exactly why, and point the finger. And I totally get that. I do too, and so I just want to be careful, as I haven’t read all of the interview transcripts, and so we’ll have to wait and see what comes out,” Cox said.

Cox said that charges will be filed against the suspect on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal walked back a report about “transgender ideology” being engraved on casings recovered near the scene of Kirk's killing. Cox described some of the inscriptions on the casings as referencing an anti-fascist Italian song as well as internet culture memes.

After Kirk's slaying, right-wing commentators and politicians initially blamed trans people for the shooting. Donald Trump Jr. said transgender people were worse than terrorists following Kirk's assassination. It's become a common theme after any high-profile shooting, even though trans people make up less than a percent of mass shooters. Indeed, they are most likely to be victims of violent crimes than perpetrators.