Hello there,
We want to take time to remember the life of Nex Benedict, an LGBTQ+ student in Oklahoma who died after an altercation with several older students in a bathroom at their high school. The 16-year-old is being remembered as a kind, intelligent teenager who loved their cat. Authorities are investigating what happened while advocates across the country have called out the rising anti-trans rhetoric growing in the U.S. over the last few years.
May Nex's memory be a blessing. 🌈
✨ Marcia Gay Harden continues to be a treasure. The Oscar-winning actor has been a noted LGBTQ+ ally for years, and she recently discussed how her children continue to inspire her advocacy for marginalized people. “I was already learning a lot about the gay community, but at the time, we spoke more about gay community rather than queer community,” Harden said. “And I think now the kids talk a lot about the queer community, and it’s much more expansive. It’s much more gender nonconforming. It’s much more embracing, actually. … I’m learning on a daily basis about that from all of the kids.” ✨
🏛️ Who remembers the Colin Farrell film Alexander? Anyone? No? Just me? Well, Netflix has a new series on the legendary military leader Alexander the Great that is hecka queer — which is historically accurate. But don't tell that to some conservatives. My colleague Trudy Ring breaks down what historians know about the queerness of Alexander the Great. 🏛️
Check out these stories and others below. I'll see you here again on Thursday.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Kasandra Phelps via GoFundMe
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for National Geographic
Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Warner Bros. Entertainment; Shutterstock
Winfrey photographed by Ruven Afanador; Nash-Betts courtesy of GLAAD
Look, queer trivia!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week's question is: What acclaimed book by George M. Johnson has been banned across the U.S. for its overtly queer themes?
Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!
What you should also be reading: