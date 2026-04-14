😬 Donald Trump made an awkward photoshoot even more awkward on Monday when he tried to enlist a "DoorDash grandma" in his crusade against trans women in sports. The photo-op was designed to highlight a "no tax on tips" initiative, featuring Arkansas DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons. But when Trump tried to ask Simmons what she thought about "men" playing women's sports, she didn't take the bait.

A new budget proposal from the Trump administration would increase funding to fight "domestic terrorism," including "gender extremism." Here's what we know about the plan.

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The Advocate team

Trump’s new budget turns the FBI into the gender police Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to be honored for standing against anti-LGBTQ+ laws David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Trump asked an American worker about trans athletes at the White House. It backfired spectacularly Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

LGBTQ+ Christians invited to speak at Baylor University to counter Turning Point USA event Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Idaho’s governor forces doctors & teachers to out trans youth despite abuse risks Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ruby Rose alleges she was sexually assaulted by Katy Perry; singer denies Sam Tabone/Getty Images for GWB Entertainment; Marc Piasecki/WireImage