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Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to be honored for standing against anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Kentucky’s Democratic governor will receive a national allyship award after repeatedly vetoing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in a Republican-controlled state.

andy beshear at the national action network convention

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks at the National Action Network’s annual convention on April 11, 2026, in New York City.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be honored Sunday in Washington, D.C., by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, receiving the group’s Allyship Award at its annual national brunch, which draws LGBTQ+ elected officials, candidates, and major donors. The gathering has increasingly become a barometer of who, in American politics, is willing to take a visible stand on LGBTQ+ rights.

The award, given to public officials who have demonstrated sustained commitment to equality, comes as LGBTQ+ protections, especially for transgender people, face mounting pressure in Republican-led states. Last year, the award went to Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, highlighting his work defending LGBTQ+ rights through the courts.

Beshear, a potential 2028 presidential contender, has emerged as a steady, if structurally constrained, counterforce to conservatives in his state. He’s a Democrat governing deep-red Kentucky who has repeatedly used his office to oppose legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people, even when those efforts are ultimately overridden.

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“Governor Beshear has shown that leadership isn’t about political convenience, it’s about courage,” Evan Low, the organization’s president and CEO, told The Advocate. “In a state where there has been significant hostility toward LGBTQ+ people, he has taken difficult stands, vetoing legislation that would cause harm and remaining steadfast in his commitment to fairness and dignity.”

Those stands have often been symbolic in their outcomes but substantive in their messages. Beshear has vetoed multiple anti-LGBTQ+ bills, including measures affecting transgender youth. Each time, the Republican supermajority has overridden him. And each time, he has returned to argue that the role of executive power is not only to govern but also to counter harm.

Related: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: Democrats don't have to abandon LGBTQ+ people to win

“If a legislature is going to show people hate, a governor’s there to show them love,” Beshear told The Advocate in an interview.

Beshear describes his approach to LGBTQ+ rights as rooted in both faith and responsibility — a view that, in Kentucky, carries political risk but also cultural resonance. He has repeatedly argued that public officials do not need a perfect understanding to act with empathy.

“You don’t always even have to agree,” he said. “But let’s make sure not to discriminate.”

Related: Kentucky Gov. Vetoes Anti-Trans Sports Bill, But Override Possible

Related: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat and LGBTQ+ Ally, Projected to Win Second Term

That posture extends to how he talks about transgender young people, who have been at the center of legislative fights in his state and across the country. Asked what he would say to trans youth watching their rights debated, Beshear said,“I see you. I care about you.”

Beshear’s record on LGBTQ+ issues has not been without complexity. In 2024, Beshear said he opposed providing gender-affirming surgeries for incarcerated people, arguing that inmates should not receive “better coverage and health care than a law-abiding citizen.”

He has also rejected the idea that political caution should dictate how Democrats engage on these issues, even as some in the party have urged a more muted approach.

“We should always stand up for our convictions and push back against discrimination,” he said.

In practice, that has meant absorbing political attacks, including during his reelection campaign, and continuing to support LGBTQ+ rights as part of a broader moral obligation. Beshear recalled vetoing a major anti-LGBTQ+ bill knowing it would trigger millions of dollars in negative advertising, only to encounter a voter the next day who disagreed with the decision but respected the reasoning behind it.

“I’m not sure I agree with what you did yesterday, but I know you’re doing what you think is right,” Beshear recounted the man telling him.

Beshear often returns to explaining the “why” behind decisions, which he said can create space, if not agreement, then at least a measure of respect. That belief also shapes how he defines allyship. “If you’ve got a job like mine … you ought to use it to stand up to bullies, and you ought to use it to lift people up,” he said.

For LGBTQ+ Kentuckians, Beshear said, the impact is not abstract. He described frequent encounters with constituents who say that simply having a governor publicly defend them has made a difference, sometimes in whether they choose to stay in the state at all.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’re the reason I’m still in Kentucky,’” he said. In a political moment defined by rollback and retrenchment, that kind of impact is exactly what the Victory Fund’s award is meant to recognize.

“This is a tough time,” Beshear said. “But I believe we will push through it.”

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