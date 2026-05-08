🚫 New this morning: A federal judge has blocked efforts by the Federal Trade Commission to investigate two of the nation's most influential medical organizations involved in transgender health care. Here's what the judge had to say about the efforts by Trump's FTC.

And we've got much more news today, including the latest on Instagram censorship of LGBTQ+ creators, a first-person account from a gay travel influencer aboard the hantavirus-plagued cruise ship, and the Justice Department's expensive efforts to recruit transphobes with law degrees.

Until next time,

The Advocate team

Federal judge blocks FTC probes into trans medicine groups, citing ‘extensive evidence of animus’ DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

White House puts trans rights groups in counterterrorism crosshairs Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Kash Patel sued a reporter over drinking allegations. So she dropped another FBI alcohol bombshell Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ohio Republicans are trying to strip transgender adults of health insurance coverage The Buckeye Flame

Trump Justice Department recruits transphobes with law degrees using $25,000 bonuses Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images