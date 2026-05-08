🚫 New this morning: A federal judge has blocked efforts by the Federal Trade Commission to investigate two of the nation's most influential medical organizations involved in transgender health care. Here's what the judge had to say about the efforts by Trump's FTC.
And we've got much more news today, including the latest on Instagram censorship of LGBTQ+ creators, a first-person account from a gay travel influencer aboard the hantavirus-plagued cruise ship, and the Justice Department's expensive efforts to recruit transphobes with law degrees.
Until next time,
The Advocate team
Federal judge blocks FTC probes into trans medicine groups, citing ‘extensive evidence of animus’
DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images
Travel blogger pleads ‘We’re not just headlines, we’re people’ aboard hantavirus-plagued cruise ship
Elton Monteiro/Xinhua via Getty Images
White House puts trans rights groups in counterterrorism crosshairs
Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images
Kash Patel sued a reporter over drinking allegations. So she dropped another FBI alcohol bombshell
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Ohio Republicans are trying to strip transgender adults of health insurance coverage
The Buckeye Flame
Trump Justice Department recruits transphobes with law degrees using $25,000 bonuses
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Two NYC Democrats running for a U.S. House seat battle to prove who’s more pro-LGBTQ+
Jack Walker/The Advocate (left) and Al Drago/Getty Images (right)