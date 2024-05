🚨 Jurors in a New York City court have found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts in his hush-money trial. They rendered the verdict Thursday afternoon.

In the first-ever criminal trial of a former president, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to bi adult film actress Stormy Daniels so she wouldn’t go public about a sexual affair with Trump.

Read what LGBTQ+ groups have said about the verdict ⬇️⬇️⬇️