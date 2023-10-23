Lauren Boebert's Groping Scandal, Jim Jordan's Speaker Failure, and More Get the ‘SNL’ Cold Open Treatment

The second episode of Saturday Night Live’s 49th season unfolded with a satirical spotlight on the Republican disarray in the U.S. House of Representatives, setting a comedic prelude to Bad Bunny's hosting debut.



The cold open painted a humorous picture of the aftermath following the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Mikey Day’s portrayal of a disheartened Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan reverberated with the character’s despair over his third failed bid for the coveted position. “How did I lose? This is chaos,” laments Day’s Jordan, further emphasizing, “Some of us are here to actually serve the American people. All I want to do is get Congress back to work so I can shut it down again.”

Bowen Yang’s Rep. George Santos, a character embroiled in controversies over criminal charges and resume fabrications, makes a funny appearance. He showed up after Jordan’s aide replaced the phone he had been holding and broke with frustration.

Holding a baby with no clear explanation (as he did recently in the Capitol), Santos attempts to console Jordan.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am, but I want you to know I voted for you and get this, so did Shoshanna Loggins,” he says.

When Jordan inquires, “Who’s that?” Santos retorts, “Also, me.”

Chloe Fineman’s Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert calls Jordan, her character’s dialogue subtly poking fun at Boebert’s recent theater escapade during which she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice for groping each other and causing a scene.

She advises Jordan, “Look, things are going exactly as planned,” and adds, “Just keep running for speaker, and even if you don’t win, great, the government shuts down, and we blow this whole thing up.”

Before hanging up, she quips, “I gotta go. I’m at a theater seeing Aladdin,” a humorous nod to her recent incident.

But wait, there’s more!

Enter James Austin Johnson’s portrayal of former President Donald Trump. In a humorous exchange, Trump’s character jibes at Jordan’s attire.

“It’s the lack of the jacket, you don’t look good. You look like the night manager at a two-star steakhouse,” Trump says, to which Jordan good-naturedly replies, “I understand, sir, I’ve been told that before.”

Trump adds, “People are saying that I would make a great speaker. It’s true, but sadly I’ll be too busy campaigning, traveling from city to city, visiting their beautiful courtrooms, you know, great things for the courts, doing great things for the court.”