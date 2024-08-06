Scroll To Top
Politics

Emily Randall looks to be the first LGBTQ+ Latina in Congress. Today she faces her primary

Emily Randall Washington State Lawmaker running for congress
Courtesy Emily Randall for Congress

Three Equality PAC co-chairs tell The Advocate they’re confident in her chances to carry the day.

Cwnewser

As Tuesday’s primary election inWashington state approaches, the Equality PAC is expressing optimism about the potential for a historic win. The political action committee, dedicated to electing pro-equality candidates to Congress, is throwing its full support behind Washington state Sen. Emily Randall, who could become the firstLGBTQ+ Latina elected to Congress and the first openly queer person to represent Washington at the federal level.

Randall, who has already made history as the first LGBTQ+ state senator in Washington, is vying for the 6th Congressional District seat. The district, represented exclusively by white men for its 91-year history, is now poised for a significant shift in representation. Randall’s victory would mark a milestone not only for the LGBTQ+ community but also for women and people of color in the state.

“We are incredibly excited about Emily’s candidacy and the momentum she has built,” said Equality PAC Co-Chair Rep. Mark Takano, theCaliforniaDemocrat. “Emily represents the future of our country—a future where diversity, equality, and representation are at the forefront. Her election would send a powerful message that our democracy truly includes all voices.”

Randall’s campaign has gained substantial traction, bolstered by her solid legislative record and endorsements from influential figures and organizations. Since her election to the Washington state Senate in 2018, Randall has been a staunch advocate for reproductive rights, higher education, and LGBTQ+ issues. She has sponsored or co-sponsored close to 200 bills, with significant achievements in expanding abortion access and creating comprehensive financial aid programs for college students.

Randall is running against Hilary Franz, the public lands commissioner, andRepublican state Sen. Drew MacEwen. Republican Janis Clark and independent J. Graham Ralston are also running. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

The Equality PAC has provided financial support to Randall’s campaign, committing significant resources to ensure her success in the primary. Takano said the group has invested $500,000 to support her candidacy, but an Equality PAC spokesperson followed up and said the number is more than $700,000. The PAC’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to expand the number of LGBTQ+ members in Congress, a goal that has gained renewed urgency amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies from right-wing factions.

Vermont U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, the first woman and lesbian elected to Congress from the state and Equality PAC co-chair, shared her perspective on Randall’s candidacy, highlighting the significance of representation in the House of Representatives. “Emily Randall will be a powerful voice for working people. She lives and breathes her community and understands the plight of working people. What we need in Congress are people who take the job of legislating seriously and understand that our work should be focused on passing policy that materially makes life better for people,” Balint said. “We are elevating supremely confident legislators. It isn’t just about having that moniker next to your name that you represent the queer community. How do you show up for all people? That’s what’s exciting for me.”

Equality PAC co-chair U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, theNew York Democrat who is the first Afro-Latino LGBTQ+ person elected to Congress, also expressed his support, noting the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the face of right-wing attacks.

“The election of a lesbian, wise Latina like Emily Randall is going to be the ultimate middle finger to the homophobes of the far right. The far right has never been more radicalized against the LGBTQ+ community as it is in our present moment. But we cannot take our progress for granted. We have to keep fighting, remain vigilant, and ensure that we are sufficiently represented in the halls of power, including in the halls of the United States Congress,” Torres said. “The need for LGBTQ+ representation takes on a new urgency in the face of right-wing fear-mongering and scapegoating.”

Takano added, “Representation matters and Emily Randall embodies the values and aspirations of so many Americans. Her journey to Congress would be a historic achievement, one that inspires future generations to believe in the possibility of change.”

The primary election results will be closely watched, with Randall’s supporters and the Equality PAC hopeful that a new chapter in Washington’s political history will be written. Washington’s primary election is conducted entirely by mail-in ballot.

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
