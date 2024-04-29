George Santos' latest money-making plot? Reviving his drag persona, Kitara Ravache

Former congressman George Santos, the gay fabulist from New York , has reintroduced his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, on the celebrity video creation site Cameo.

This move follows Santos’s recent attempt and subsequent withdrawal from a race for a nearby congressional seat as an independent after distancing himself from the Republican Party .



On Monday morning, Santos announced his return to drag on X (formerly Twitter), exclaiming, “Y’all weren’t ready for this drop? I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years! for a limited time & with 20% of the proceeds going to @Tunnel2Towers & @TheFellowship. Book your Kitara @BookCameo on the link below!”

Santos’s engagement with Cameo began following his expulsion from Congress in December, where he initially set his video prices low but soon escalated them due to high demand. He claimed to make more money in 48 hours than he did as a member of Congress. At press time, a Kitara Ravache video costs $350.

The reintroduction of his drag persona is notable, especially given his prior denials about such activities. In January 2023, CNN reported that Santos had denied claims he performed as a drag queen, calling them “categorically false,” despite evidence provided by a Brazilian performer showing Santos dressed in drag. This denial came amid other allegations about fabrications in Santos’s personal and professional histories.

As Santos reembraces Kitara Ravache, he has pledged to donate 20 percent of his Cameo earnings to charity, explicitly mentioning Tunnel to Towers and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews in his announcement.

His Cameo profile adds, “Hey you messy bitches! After 18 years in the closet I’m back for a limited time!”

When he was kicked out of Congress, Santos became the sixth person in history to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives. The decision resulted from an extensive investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which found substantial evidence of misconduct, including campaign finance violations and misrepresenting personal and professional backgrounds. The expulsion vote, which ended with 311 in favor and 114 opposed, stressed the bipartisan consensus on Santos’s unfitness for office.

Santos’s subsequent actions, including his brief and aborted attempt to reclaim a congressional seat as an independent, reflect his continuous struggle to maintain a foothold in public life.

After the announcement went viral, Santos wrote, “I just single-handedly made the left hate Drag queens lol,” on X.