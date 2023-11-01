Scroll To Top
Politics

George Santos Could Be Expelled From Congress Tonight

Representative George Santos Waves Courthouse Steps
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As the indicted New York congressman navigates a burgeoning legal storm, lawmakers in the House prepare for a vote on a GOP-driven resolution to expel him from the House of Representatives.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to cast a critical vote on Wednesday night on a GOP-led resolution to expel gay New York Rep. George Santos amid a storm of federal charges.

The resolution, driven by Santos’s fellow Republicans from New York, materialized in the backdrop of the escalating legal challenges facing Santos, who recently pled not guilty to 10 new felony charges, adding to his initial 13-count indictment.

The courtroom developments have reverberated through the political corridors in Washington D.C., and ignited discussions around Santos’ potential expulsion from Congress. A fresh resolution for removal was tabled by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito last Thursday, pushing the discourse further into the public domain during a discussion on Fox News between the new Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, and Sean Hannity. Johnson stressed the essence of due process, noting that Santos, albeit charged, has not been convicted.

For the expulsion bid to succeed, a substantial two-thirds majority is required in the House. This translates to 289 votes out of the 433 current members, assuming all are present, establishing a significant threshold for the resolution to garner approval.

Earlier attempts to expel Santos, particularly an initiative by gay Democratic California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia in May, underscore the intricate political landscape surrounding this case. However, those efforts didn’t culminate in a vote.

Ahead of the evening vote, Garcia simply posted a video of a model walking down a runway and making a grand entrance with the comment, “Me heading to the House floor tonight to vote to expel George Santos.”

In the midst of discussions surrounding the expulsion of Santos, the House is also set to address resolutions concerning firebrand Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Alongside the deliberations on Santos’ case, the chamber will vote on tabling a Democratic resolution to censure Greene for her past controversial actions and remarks. The resolution was introduced by lesbian Rep. Rebecca Balint.

As the political and legal turmoil intensifies, Santos remains resolute. Anticipating the arraignment and the burgeoning expulsion efforts, he took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week to voice his position ahead of the pivotal Wednesday vote.

Santos penned a defiant message.

“I will not beg for my constitutional rights,” he wrote. “I will let my colleagues make their decision without my interference.”

In addition to his criminal charges, Santos has been accused of lying and proven to have lied about significant portions of his biography, including his education, work history, religion, his mother’s death, and his participation in drag events. He also faces an ethics investigation in the House over his financial dealings and alleged sexual misconduct.

Californi

This story is developing.

Latest Stories