05/05/24

Hi there,

Nineteen people received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Judy Shepard. Jane Rigby also received one. But who exactly is the lauded scientist? 🔭

🪐 Rigby is a lesbian and is a civil servant astrophysicist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as well as the senior project scientist at the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope in the world. She has also done extensive data research for the Keck and Magellan Observatories and the Hubble Space Telescope.

🌈 Sherry Cola recently partnered with GLAAD for a special campaign all about empowering LGBTQ+ youth called #ProtectThisKid. The campaign aims to highlight the crucial fact that queer youth will eventually become queer adults and that their rights should not be dependent on their ages.

“Queerness is something that society has brainwashed us into thinking we shouldn't embrace,” Cola told The AdvocateThe Advocate. “I hope that this creates a ripple effect and shows all the LGBTQ youth that you should be proud of who you are. And I see it – the future is bright.” 🌈

Onward and upward,

Who is Jane Rigby, the lesbian scientist who just received a Medal of Freedom?

Bill Ingalls/NASA

Watch Sherry Cola passionately defend LGBTQ+ youth: 'Queerness is such a superpower' (exclusive)

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Megyn Kelly’s latest conspiracy theory about student furries at Utah Middle School debunked

Shutterstock

Judy Shepard more than deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom for what she's done to protect LGBTQ+ lives

Screen shot via White House

RFK Jr. makes California ballot by collaborating with political party with a bigoted, anti-LGBTQ+ past

Shutterstock

Dua Lipa thanks her devoted gay fans by dropping 'mature' new album 'Radical Optimism'

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

These 4 states don't allow pregnant women to get a divorce

Shutterstock

Look, the answer!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.

This week’s question is: Who was the first out LGBTQ+ White House Press Secretary?

This week's answer is: Karine Jean-Pierre. She is the first immigrant, the first Black woman, and the first LGBTQ+ person to hold the position. Check out our recent interview with her here.

Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

