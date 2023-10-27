Scroll To Top
Speaker Mike Johnson Addresses Past Homophobia on Fox News' Hannity

The new Speaker of the House has claimed a lapsed memory on past comments, while underscoring the rule of law amid pressing global issues.

Newly-elected Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, was featured on Fox News’s Hannity Thursday evening, addressing his previous stances on LGBTQ+ issues in his first interview since becoming second in line to the presidency.

Johnson, a conservative figure from Louisiana, has been sharply criticized for his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights in the past, including his support for criminalizing gay sex.

During the segment, host Sean Hannity revisited Johnson’s past remarks about homosexuality being “sinful” and “destructive” and his opposition to marriage equality. He pointed out that Johnson had once argued there was no explicit right to sodomy in the Constitution.

Responding, Johnson claimed a lapse in memory regarding his previous remarks on homosexuality, stating, “I don’t even remember some of them.” He then recounted his tenure as a litigator in the early 2000s, when he defended state marriage amendments.

He said, “I was a religious liberty defense lawyer, and I was called to go in and defend those cases in the courts.” Johnson clarified his position, saying, “I am a rule of law guy… When the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell opinion, that became the law of the land. Okay? I respect the rule of law, but I also genuinely love all people regardless of their lifestyle choices.”

He further explained his religious stance, noting, “I am a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today — in the media, they said, ‘It’s curious, people are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.’”

The conversation also ventured into abortion issues, with Johnson expressing his satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, advocating for states’ rights in determining abortion laws that ban access to the essential medical procedure.

He remarked, “We argued my entire career for 25 years that the states should have the right to do this.”

Aside from social issues, Johnson highlighted several pressing global concerns, such as the situations in Ukraine, Israel, and China and the border crisis. He emphasized the necessity to focus on these “frontline matters.”

Moreover, the discussion veered towards the recent charges against Republican Rep. George Santos and talks of censure surrounding some Congress members.

Johnson claimed he supported the principle of due process, stating, “He’s not convicted; he’s charged. And so if we’re going to expel people from Congress just because they’re charged with a crime or accused, that’s a problem.”

