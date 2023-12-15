Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Doctor Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Youth

The Texas man who threatened the life of a Boston doctor providing care to transgender people has pleaded guilty.

Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, was arrested Dec. 3 on one count of interstate transmission of threatening communication. Though he originally pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea during a hearing Wednesday, according to court documents.

The Fenway Institute's National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center received a voicemail on August 31 from a person threatening to kill a physician at the center. The same caller continued to try to contact the doctor, including her former medical practice and a university where she used to be a faculty member.

“You sick motherfuckers, you’re all gonna burn," said the caller, now proven to be Lindner, in the voicemail. "There’s a group of people on their way to handle [victim]. You signed your own warrant, lady. Castrating our children. You’ve woken up enough people. And upset enough of us. And you signed your own ticket. Sleep well, you f*cking c*nt."

Lindner acted based on false information about the Boston Children's Hospital, an organization separate from the Fenway Institute at which he directed his threats.

Disinformation online claimed that the Boston Children's Hospital was performing hysterectomies and gender affirmation surgeries on patients younger than 18, which the hospital denies. The hospital has said its staff has been subjected to a number of threats over the disinformation on gender-affirming care in the past year.

The false claims came from the right-wing social media account LibsofTikTok, which has been linked to several bomb and death threats against schools, healthcare facilities, and other institutions involving LGBTQ+ people. Account owner Chaya Raichik recently celebrated an article proving her account's connection to hateful incidents at Boston Children's Hospital, among others.

Lindner now faces up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement that his office "will stop at no end to protect the safety of all members of our community."

“Doctors who serve pediatric patients, including the victim in this case and staff at Boston Children’s Hospital, have dedicated their professional lives to treating children. They should be celebrated for their contributions to so many in their time of need," he said. "Instead, this defendant threatened a doctor with violence just for doing her job. This conduct is deplorable and sends a chill through the medical community."