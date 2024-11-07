Scroll To Top
Election

No, 'Morning Joe,' trans people didn’t get Trump elected

joe scarborough morning joe msnbc
MSNBC

Donald Trump may have won in part based on lies Republicans spread about a vulnerable minority of Americans.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

In the wake of Tuesday’s globe-rocking U.S. election, MSNBC’sMorning Joe panel wasted no time attributing former President Donald Trump’s surprising win to cultural issues, particularly surrounding transgender rights. Host Joe Scarborough suggested that anti-transgender ads were highly impactful. “I’m telling you, that ad had a bigger impact than any ad that ran,” he said, pointing to Trump’s messaging. Scarborough implied these ads resonated with a broad demographic, including rural, Hispanic, and Black young male voters.

One prominent anti-transgender ad aired widely in battleground states featured a spliced clip of Vice President Kamala Harris speaking in favor of gender-affirming medical care for transgender inmates. Harris’s statement, made in a 2019 interview, drew criticism from figures like radio host Charlamagne tha God. In one Trump ad, he remarked, “Hell no. I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that,” reinforcing the message that Harris and other Democrats endorse “extreme” transgender policies. The ad concluded with a narrator saying, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Under the Trump administration, incarcerated people also had access to gender-affirming care. The policy was introduced in his first term. Incarcerated people must be given medically necessary care. Gender-affirming care is necessary, according to the vast majority of medical experts.

Additional ads leveraged stereotyped fears and misinformation, depicting transgender people’s access to gendered spaces and athletics as a public threat. These ads aired heavily during high-profile sports events and were part of a $65 million campaign by Republicans to use transgender issues as a wedge among voters.

The Morning Joe panelists also discussed the broader cultural context, particularly around language and cancel culture issues. Scarborough recounted stories he claimed to have heard repeatedly from Democratic parents whose college-age children reportedly feared speaking up in class on potentially controversial topics. He described parents lamenting that their children avoided participating in discussions for fear of being “canceled” if they failed to use correct pronouns or said something deemed insensitive. “If she says something that’s politically incorrect, she’ll immediately be canceled… destroyed on social media by noon,” Scarborough remarked, suggesting this climate contributed to a perception of the Democratic Party as out of touch with average Americans’ concerns.

Panelist Mike Barnicle echoed this sentiment, pointing to what he characterized as a disconnect between progressive ideals and the realities faced by typical American families.

“The Democratic Party, and a small clique of the Democrats who call themselves progressive, have spent the last decade hectoring those people telling them ’no, you have to say they. No, you have to do this. You have to live this way. There are a lot of transgender people; we must respect them,’ Barnicle said in a mocking tone. “No one wants to harm transgenders, but how many of them are there? Seriously?”

According to the Williams Institute, more than 1.8 million Americans identify as transgender.

Barnicle implied that issues like pronoun usage and identity politics were being pushed in schools in a way that alienated parents and students.

Panelist Elise Jordan observed, “Why the anti-trans ads were so powerful, frankly, because it’s not necessarily even about the trans issues. It is about schools and the issue of schools.” Republicans and Trump spread the false claim that kids were going to school and receiving gender-affirming surgeries there only to return home as another gender. Willie Geist added, “The power was that it was in her own words. They couldn’t run from that.”

Amid these conversations, Democratic Rep. Becca Balint, in an interview with The Advocate, dismissed the notion that Democrats should reconsider their support for transgender rights.

Balint, reelected as Vermont’s first openly queer congresswoman, argued, “No, we’re not going to abandon our support of all Americans, including our trans friends and neighbors and family members. Absolutely not.” She emphasized the importance of focusing on the dignity and respect owed to all people, rejecting any suggestion that trans rights are too “divisive.” Balint acknowledged that Republicans had chosen trans issues as a political target but encouraged Democrats to remain steadfast, building coalitions and educating their colleagues on the importance of human dignity.

As votes were still being counted, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups condemned the panel’s focus on transgender issues as a primary factor in the election. Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, criticized the focus on the portrayal of transgender people in political ads.

“Trans people and other marginalized communities were unwillingly dragged into a relentless, baseless smear campaign from the right wing throughout this election. Mainstream media should be focusing on the facts: this was an immoral onslaught against a small group of people who just want to be themselves and live safely. Media should concentrate on how the inaccurate fear tactics became a distraction that allowed candidates to dodge accountability for real issues on the minds of voters like economic policies, abortion access, and healthcare. In the coming weeks and months, every responsible reporter should use their platforms to hold anti-LGBTQ politicians and media accountable and share the facts about LGBTQ lives.”

Early data and exit polls suggest that voters were primarily concerned with economic issues like inflation, job security, immigration, and crime.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedMediaMSNBCTransgender
2024 electionbecca balintcancel culturedemocratic partydemocratselise jordangender-affirming careglaadjoe scarboroughkamala harrismediamika brzezinskimike barniclemorning joemsnbcvermontwilliams institutewillie geist
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio