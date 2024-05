Even during an election year, Pensacola is showing up and showing out for LGBTQ+ rights.

As November slowly approaches, Florida has proposed a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ bills the past few years, but Floridians attending Pensacola Pride aren't giving up on equality that easily.

This year, Memorial Weekend Pensacola is hitting their 30th anniversary and Johnny Chisholm is pulling out all the stops to ensure every member of the queer community can show their Pride.

Ahead of the big milestone anniversary, Chisholm caught up with The Advocate to tease what's in store and open up on why it's more important than ever to celebrate Pride.

The Advocate: Congratulations on 30 years of Pensacola Pride! What even goes through your head when I say 30 years?

Johnny Chisholm: Thanks! Many many memories of parties and people past.

If you were able to go back in time and tell yourself 30 years ago that Pensacola Pride would still be going strong, how do you think your younger self would react?

I'm happy and grateful that we are still able to do something people enjoy after so many years.

30 years is a very monumental occasion. What should people expect for this anniversary year?

The same great parties and DJs. We are having Trixie Mattel of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame spinning a special DJ set at our Saturday Tea Dance. Our Sunday white party will be named “Abracadabra” in honor of our very first party 30 years ago.

For people who've never attended a Pensacola Pride before, what are they missing out on?

We have the most beautiful beaches and the absolute most fabulous parties!

This year, of all years, is very important to show our Pride. With it being an election year, why is it so vital for people in the LGBTQ+ community to show their Pride this year?

We have to show people that we are already here and part of the wider community.

Many people in the LGBTQ+ community are nervous to travel to Florida. What would you like to say to people who are hesitant about attending Pride celebrations in Florida?

Pensacola Beach is a very safe and welcoming community.

Can you give us a hint as to what DJ's you think will come out to Pensacola Pride this year?

Our DJ lineup is: Abel, Robbie Carrigan, TDon, Joe Gauthreaux, Will Lowe, Eddie Martinez, Trixie Mattel, Dan Slater, Karsten Sollors, and Tom Stephan.

Memorial Weekend Pensacola is just a few weeks away and everyone can get all the information on the official website.