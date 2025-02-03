Scroll To Top
States with anti-LGBTQ+ laws 'stand to lose economically' as mental health declines: report

uhaul moving truck leaving florida
Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

Bridge over Tampa Bay, Fla., with Uhaul trailer attached to car vehicle for moving relocation to state on interstate highway road freeway.

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws are short-sighted, as even if lawmakers do not care about how they affect people's well-being, they are also likely to impact the economy in the years to come.

As anti-LGBTQ+ laws take a toll on mental health, the queer community's response could take a toll on local and state economies.

In the face of over 1,000 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed by state legislatures across the U.S. in the past two years, and 126 passed into law, 44.3 percent of LGBTQ+ adults and 63.5 percent of transgender adults now report that the legislation has harmed their or their loved ones' mental health, according to the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Climate Survey. Over 12 percent of LGBTQ+ adults experienced increased harassment, violence, and/or discrimination in the past year, as well as 22.9 percent of trans adults.

Many of the laws explicitly target transgender people through bans on gender-affirming care, sports participation, and bathroom usage. More than 41.1 percent of trans people reported that they and/or someone close to them lost access to gender-affirming care in the last year, and over 28.4 percent reported that they or someone close to them were prevented from accessing restrooms and/or locker rooms, or playing sports.

Shoshana Goldberg, Public Education & Research Program Director at the HRC, tells The Advocate that "when lawmakers pass gender-affirming care bans, they supersede the autonomy and rights of patients, families, and their physicians — often at a significant cost to transgender patients."

"Research has consistently found that transgender and nonbinary people who are able to access desired gender-affirming care have better mental health outcomes ... Those who are unable to access desired care, however, face increased mental distress and suicidality," she says, adding, "There is also the harm that can result simply from the passage of these bills, through the transphobic rhetoric that arises in discussions of these bills, and the messages they send about the ‘validity’ of transgender people."

Such laws are short-sighted, Goldberg says, as even if lawmakers do not care about how they affect well-being, they are also likely to impact the economy in the years to come. Half (49.5 percent) of LGBTQ+ adults reported that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has impacted their choices of where to live and/or work in the last year, including 56.7 percent of trans adults, 43.9 percent of cis LGBQ+ men, and 50.2 percent of cis LGBQ+ women.

Nearly 19 percent of LGBTQ+ adults are currently considering moving to a new state, and 4 percent have already moved to a new state or taken concrete steps to do so.

"The LGBTQ+ Community holds $1.4 trillion in purchasing power, and unsupportive companies stand to lose us as customers — as well as lose allies, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who data shows are looking to spend their money on those companies that support their values of equality," Goldberg explains.

Those numbers are likely to increase, as "in addition to losing customers, companies that abandon DEI practices are at risk of being unable to recruit and retain top talent," Goldberg says. One in 20 (5 percent) of LGBTQ+ adults are trying to change their job because of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including over one in 10 (11.1 percent) trans adults. 2.8 percent of LGBTQ+ adults and 5.4 percent of trans adults have already changed their jobs.

"I think states stand to lose economically by continuing to support these laws. They risk losing the tourism and business travel dollars, such as those from the 30 percent of LGBTQ+ adults, in the last year alone, who have avoided, canceled, and/or refused to travel to states with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," she says. "They risk losing the taxable income from LGBTQ+ adults, and families of LGBTQ+ youth, who are looking to move to a new state where they and their children can live openly and freely ... and companies headquartered in these states risk losing customers."

While Goldberg's advice to companies and legislators is to seriously consider the harm their policies do, her advice to LGBTQ+ people is to "find your joy, to fiercely protect it, and to not let this administration or these laws take it away."

"These attacks are scary and horrible, yes, but our community has been through many of these attacks before, be it the Lavender Scare of the 1950s, the moralizing crusades of Anita Bryant in the1970s, or the AIDS crisis of the 1980s," Goldberg says. "And each time we got through it, and only emerged stronger. We have always existed, we will always exist, and no law or administration can take that away."

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
