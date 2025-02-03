States with anti-LGBTQ+ laws 'stand to lose economically' as mental health declines: report

As anti-LGBTQ+ laws take a toll on mental health, the queer community's response could take a toll on local and state economies.

In the face of over 1,000 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed by state legislatures across the U.S. in the past two years, and 126 passed into law, 44.3 percent of LGBTQ+ adults and 63.5 percent of transgender adults now report that the legislation has harmed their or their loved ones' mental health, according to the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Climate Survey. Over 12 percent of LGBTQ+ adults experienced increased harassment, violence, and/or discrimination in the past year, as well as 22.9 percent of trans adults.

Many of the laws explicitly target transgender people through bans on gender-affirming care, sports participation, and bathroom usage. More than 41.1 percent of trans people reported that they and/or someone close to them lost access to gender-affirming care in the last year, and over 28.4 percent reported that they or someone close to them were prevented from accessing restrooms and/or locker rooms, or playing sports.

Shoshana Goldberg, Public Education & Research Program Director at the HRC, tells The Advocate that "when lawmakers pass gender-affirming care bans, they supersede the autonomy and rights of patients, families, and their physicians — often at a significant cost to transgender patients."

"Research has consistently found that transgender and nonbinary people who are able to access desired gender-affirming care have better mental health outcomes ... Those who are unable to access desired care, however, face increased mental distress and suicidality," she says, adding, "There is also the harm that can result simply from the passage of these bills, through the transphobic rhetoric that arises in discussions of these bills, and the messages they send about the ‘validity’ of transgender people."

Such laws are short-sighted, Goldberg says, as even if lawmakers do not care about how they affect well-being, they are also likely to impact the economy in the years to come. Half (49.5 percent) of LGBTQ+ adults reported that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has impacted their choices of where to live and/or work in the last year, including 56.7 percent of trans adults, 43.9 percent of cis LGBQ+ men, and 50.2 percent of cis LGBQ+ women.

Nearly 19 percent of LGBTQ+ adults are currently considering moving to a new state, and 4 percent have already moved to a new state or taken concrete steps to do so.

"The LGBTQ+ Community holds $1.4 trillion in purchasing power, and unsupportive companies stand to lose us as customers — as well as lose allies, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who data shows are looking to spend their money on those companies that support their values of equality," Goldberg explains.

Those numbers are likely to increase, as "in addition to losing customers, companies that abandon DEI practices are at risk of being unable to recruit and retain top talent," Goldberg says. One in 20 (5 percent) of LGBTQ+ adults are trying to change their job because of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including over one in 10 (11.1 percent) trans adults. 2.8 percent of LGBTQ+ adults and 5.4 percent of trans adults have already changed their jobs.

"I think states stand to lose economically by continuing to support these laws. They risk losing the tourism and business travel dollars, such as those from the 30 percent of LGBTQ+ adults, in the last year alone, who have avoided, canceled, and/or refused to travel to states with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," she says. "They risk losing the taxable income from LGBTQ+ adults, and families of LGBTQ+ youth, who are looking to move to a new state where they and their children can live openly and freely ... and companies headquartered in these states risk losing customers."

While Goldberg's advice to companies and legislators is to seriously consider the harm their policies do, her advice to LGBTQ+ people is to "find your joy, to fiercely protect it, and to not let this administration or these laws take it away."

"These attacks are scary and horrible, yes, but our community has been through many of these attacks before, be it the Lavender Scare of the 1950s, the moralizing crusades of Anita Bryant in the1970s, or the AIDS crisis of the 1980s," Goldberg says. "And each time we got through it, and only emerged stronger. We have always existed, we will always exist, and no law or administration can take that away."