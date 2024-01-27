Doctor blames man's chronic back pain on gay sex, couple says

A Canadian singer and his husband said a doctor falsely accused the couple of spreading genital warts and blamed his chronic back pain on anal sex.

Singer Drake Jensen and his husband Michael Morin have been married for 17 years. The couple told CTV News they were visiting a new doctor at the Maniwaki CLSC in Quebec for Jensen’s chronic back pain. The couple said the doctor was reviewing his charts when he observed that Jensen suffered from condyloma, also known as genital warts. It's caused by HPV.

Jensen told the doctor he didn’t know what that term meant and instead brushed over the comment to focus on his back pain. The doctor, however, blamed his pain on the couple’s sexual activities.

“I said the pain radiates everywhere in my sit bones, and he said, ‘Oh, you have burning pain in your rectum,’” Jensen told CTV News. “He looked at Michael, who was sitting in the chair, and he said, ‘Well, you have penile warts. You probably had sex with him and you gave him HPV. Your problem is HPV.’”

At this point, the couple stopped the consultation.

Jensen and Morin said only later did they learn the doctor had falsely accused the couple of having an STI. They said Jensen had previously had a skin tag removed in a private area, but that he did not suffer from an STI as the doctor wrongly claimed.

The couple has filed an official complaint with Maniwaki CLSC and the Quebec College of Physicians (CMQ). CTV News chose not to disclose the name of the doctor as they have no current history of similar complaints.

"I've met a lot of this [discrimination] in the music industry," Jensen told the outlet. "But it's really, really difficult when you're sick and you need help, and you get met with this at your worst."