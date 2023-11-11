Scroll To Top
News

Neo-Nazi Ex-Soldier Targets Drag Queen Story Hour in North Carolina

Jarrett William Smith
Image: Riley County Police Department

Previously, Jarrett William Smith was convicted of disturbing bomb-making instructions and was charged with encouraging the assassination of former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Cwnewser

Last month, a neo-Nazi known to the FBI menaced a North Carolina LGBTQ-friendly event.

A recent protest against a drag story hour in Sanford featured Jarrett William Smith, a former U.S. soldier with a neo-Nazi background, Raw Story reported. Smith’s presence at this event, where drag performers read stories to children, is part of a disturbing trend of far-right figures targeting LGBTQ+ events.

Related: Armed Ohio Neo-Nazis Waving Swastika Flags Target Drag Event Again

Smith, who lives in South Carolina, was identified at the protest wearing a skull mask and a shirt with Nazi symbols and references. His past includes charges of attempting to encourage the assassination of former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and advocating for arson against an anti-fascist podcaster.

Smith, who served in the U.S. Army, was later convicted for distributing instructions on making bombs.

The event, which took place at a local yoga studio, aimed to provide a safe and inclusive space for children to enjoy Halloween-themed storytelling by drag performers. Smith was part of a group that marched to the event, joining a small gathering that included a local pastor, according to Raw Story. The protestors positioned themselves on the public sidewalk behind the venue.

The incident marks another escalation in anti-LGBTQ+ activities by individuals with extremist backgrounds.

A detailed case study by the Center for Development of Security Excellence provides further context to Smith’s troubling background. Smith joined the U.S. Army on June 12, 2017, and was later stationed in Texas at Fort Bliss. His military training included combat and tactical operations. The FBI first noticed Smith’s extremist activities in 2019 when he used his Facebook account to disseminate guidance on constructing Improvised Explosive Devices and expressed a desire to fight with a violent far-right group in Ukraine, according to the case study.

Smith’s online activities escalated after moving to Kansas, where he was stationed at Fort Riley. He discussed plans to target members of Antifa and spoke of destroying cell towers or local news stations. In August 2019, Smith provided an undercover investigator with instructions on making a vehicle bomb, highlighting the accessibility of the required components.

His arrest on September 20, 2019, came after he provided an FBI undercover agent with specific instructions for constructing an explosive device and creating improvised napalm.

Smith’s participation in the Sanford protest is an alarming indication of his continued involvement in extremist activities. His military background, coupled with his radical ideologies and knowledge of weaponry, presents a significant threat, especially to the LGBTQ+ community, which far-right extremists have increasingly targeted.

In August, The Advocatereported that violence has followed the growing animosity towards the LGBTQ+ community. This was tragically exemplified in an incident in Cedar Glen, Calif., where Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot over a dispute involving a Pride flag at her shop. The shooter, identified as Travis Ikeguchi by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, had torn down a Pride flag and hurled homophobic slurs at Carleton before the shooting. The act was not only a heinous crime but also a stark reminder of the dangers faced by the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

NewsTexasDragNorth CarolinaSocietyKansasYahoo FeedSouth CarolinaCrime
crimehate crimeneo-nazifar-right extremistsnorth carolinadrag queendrag queen story hourlgbtqkansastexasnewsbomb threatsjarrett william smith
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio