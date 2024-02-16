Happy Thursday!
🎉 Greece has approved same-sex marriage, becoming the first majority Orthodox Christian country to legalize marriage equality. Greece “is proud to become the 16th (European Union) country to legislate marriage equality,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted after the vote. “This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece — a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values.” 💕
💍 And more on the marriage beat: Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated 20 years since she married queer couples in California back in 2004. Twenty years have passed since Harris, then serving as the district attorney of San Francisco, took a bold step in officiating some of the nation’s first same-sex marriages. That historic act defied legal restrictions and marked a pivotal moment in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights.
🍻 The Little Gay Pub in D.C. has some new paint thanks to the British Embassy. The embassy and the pub partnered on a new mural over the venue — which is famous for its bathroom selfie. The vibrant “GREAT Love is for Everyone” mural now overlooks the bustling streets above the Little Gay Pub. The striking piece of art by Lisa Marie Thalhammer, sponsored by the British Embassy, was celebrated with pink champagne at a joyous ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. 🍻
