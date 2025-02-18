Scroll To Top
Politics

Black gay official could lose leadership role after criticizing Louisiana governor's anti-LGBTQ+ post

Public Service Commission vice chairman Davante Lewis Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry
Courtesy Louisiana Public Service Commission; Courtesy Office of the Governor

(from left) Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Davante Lewis, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Davante Lewis talks to The Advocate ahead of a vote to remove him from his vice chairman role on Louisiana's Public Service Commission — all for defending former HHS official Dr. Rachel Levine.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

A Public Service Commission vice chairman in Louisiana is facing a vote to strip him of his leadership role over his criticism of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry's online post poking fun at a transgender government official.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Davante Lewis recently responded to Landry's public claim that anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a "major upgrade" in the Department of Health and Human Services from Dr. Rachel Levine, an admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and pediatrician who is a trans woman. Kennedy, who was recently confirmed as HHS Secretary, did not actually replace Levine, as she served as assistant secretary.

"This tweet shows that conservatism right now is only about cruelty and chaos. They will find away to be cruel to someone just bc [because] they can," Lewis wrote last week on X/Twitter. "What a completely asshole you are @LAGovJeffLandry."

Lewis, a Black gay man who was the first out LGBTQ+ person elected to a state governmental body in Louisiana, tells The Advocate that he felt inclined to defend Levine because it is the "calling of my life to speak out for those who I feel are treated unnecessarily."

"Dr. Levine has become this lightning rod for conservatives, not because she was not qualified, not because she had pushed a policy that they disagreed with, but simply because of who she was," Lewis says. "And I am increasingly frustrated that the party that talks about decency all the time has adopted themselves to this cruelty."

In response to Lewis' defense of a fellow LGBTQ+ government official, PSC Chairman Mike Francis said Friday that he added a vote to remove Lewis from vice chairmanship to the commission's Wednesday agenda. Francis called the comments "an embarrassment to me," stating via WBRZ that Lewis "can't talk like that" because "it's way out of bounds to insult another public official." Francis did not address the governor's insult aimed at another public official.

Lewis asserts that "this wasn't like I just unprovoked called the governor an asshole — I was defending people from his behavior of being indecent." He notes that Landry implied that Kennedy was replacing Levine even though she "has nothing to do with RFK," and that the governor specifically chose an image of Levine with a rainbow LGBTQ+ Pride pin to "exert an image, to spark the flames, and to cause chaos by being cruel."

"Nothing has changed. I've not changed how I operate with my colleagues. I've not changed how I do the job," Lewis says. "But it seems that there's a double standard created — that white Republicans can have the access of free speech, but if you're not a white Republican, that doesn't pertain to you."

Lewis, who was unanimously voted vice chair just one month ago, expects the commission to vote to remove him from leadership, as it is controlled 3-2 by Republicans. What he's uncertain about is what will happen next, since the commission is made up of only five members, and must have a chairman and vice chairman. "There's not a lot of options left if you take me off the table," he says.

Lewis' removal would be unprecedented, as the "only two times that this has happened is upon the death of a chair and then the federal appointment of another."

Regardless of the vote's outcome, Lewis says that he will be contacting the ACLU of Louisiana, which has released a statement in support of him. The group said that it "strongly condemns" Lewis' speech outside of work being brought for a vote, asserting that it "sets a dangerous precedent that undermines democratic principles and threatens the constitutional right to free expression."

"This retaliatory action against a Black elected official is deeply troubling. Elected leaders should be able to express their views without fear of political retribution," said executive director Alanah Odoms. "Suppressing dissent in this way is not only undemocratic but also sets a chilling precedent for free speech in Louisiana. The ACLU of Louisiana calls on the Public Service Commission to reject this undemocratic vote."

Lewis' case bears similarities to that of Tennessee state representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black men who were removed from their duly-elected seats by the Republican-dominated legislature after participating in a peaceful protest, as well as that of Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana state representative who was censured and banned from the legislature by Republicans after speaking in defense of trans youth. Jones, Pearson, and Zephyr were all reelected to their seats.

Lewis says that he's not preparing to defend his case ahead of the meeting tomorrow, as he's "spent the last two weeks preparing myself for the actual substantive agenda."

"I'm entering this meeting to talk about the unreliable electric grid of Louisiana, to talk about whether or not we should assess another storm fee for our largest utility, whether or not we should have vegetation management," Lewis says. "But if they are determined to make this political retribution the priority of our meeting tomorrow, then that's their prerogative. I'm showing up to do the job that the third District of Louisiana elected me to do."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLouisianaExclusivesNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgenderRaceNews
american civil liberties unioncensorshipdavante lewisfirst amendmentfreedom of speechhealth and human serviceshomophobiajeff landryjustin jonesjustin pearsonlouisianamike francispoliticspublic service commissionrachel levineracismrobert f. kennedy jrtransphobiazooey zephyrexclusive
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio