Scroll To Top
Politics

Sen. Katie Britt gives lackluster response to Biden's State of the Union address

Katie Britt
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

While Biden's speech is hitting all the right marks with his supporters, Britt said Biden was "out of touch."

trudestress

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama delivered mostly platitudes and baseless claims about Joe Biden’s presidency in giving the Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union address.

She said she is worried about the future of her children and others in her nation and called Biden a professional politician who’s “out of touch.”

“The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader,” she said, an obvious crack at Biden’s age.

She contended that American families are worse off than previously and that “the American Dream has turned into a nightmare.” This despite the fact that job creation is up and inflation is down.

She also said life in the U.S. is increasingly dangerous, even though violent crime is down. She denounced Biden’s border policies as “a disgrace,” highlighting a woman being sex-trafficked and repeatedly raped as well as Laken Riley, whose accused killer is a man who crossed the border illegally. But Biden had negotiated a deal with Republicans in Congress for increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border, only to have Republicans withdraw their support. Former President Donald Trump wants the border as a campaign issue.

She closed her speech with a promise to protect access to in vitro fertilization. The Alabama Supreme Court recently threatened access to this procedure by ruling that embryos have the same rights as people already born, leading health care providers in her home state to cease offering the procedure, in which some embryos are discarded. She did not address the question of embryos’ rights.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
alabamagopjoe bidenkatie brittrepublican partyresponsestate of the union
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio