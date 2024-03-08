Sen. Katie Britt gives lackluster response to Biden's State of the Union address

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama delivered mostly platitudes and baseless claims about Joe Biden’s presidency in giving the Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union address.

She said she is worried about the future of her children and others in her nation and called Biden a professional politician who’s “out of touch.”

“The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader,” she said, an obvious crack at Biden’s age.

She contended that American families are worse off than previously and that “the American Dream has turned into a nightmare.” This despite the fact that job creation is up and inflation is down.

She also said life in the U.S. is increasingly dangerous, even though violent crime is down. She denounced Biden’s border policies as “a disgrace,” highlighting a woman being sex-trafficked and repeatedly raped as well as Laken Riley, whose accused killer is a man who crossed the border illegally. But Biden had negotiated a deal with Republicans in Congress for increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border, only to have Republicans withdraw their support. Former President Donald Trump wants the border as a campaign issue.

She closed her speech with a promise to protect access to in vitro fertilization. The Alabama Supreme Court recently threatened access to this procedure by ruling that embryos have the same rights as people already born, leading health care providers in her home state to cease offering the procedure, in which some embryos are discarded. She did not address the question of embryos’ rights.