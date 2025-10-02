Scroll To Top
Which states have the most same-sex couples? Here are the top 10

Here are the states with the most same-sex couples living together per capita.

Your love isn't one in a million — more like on in a thousand.

There are 1,168,566 same-sex couples living together in the United States, according to a snapshot of the 2020 census by the Williams Institute, 57 percent of whom are married and 22 percent of whom are raising their own children. Among the couples, 52.4 percent are female and 47.7 percent are male.

California has the largest overall population of any state, so it also has the most same-sex couples (162,914). However, California's same-sex couples make up a relatively smaller portion of the state's total population than others (12.09 for every 1,000).

If it were counted as a state, Washington D.C. would have the highest amount of same-sex couples at a rate more than double the next highest entry — 25.77 for every 1,000 households (8,02 total couples).

Here are the states with the most same-sex couples living together per capita. While this doesn't only include married couples, many of these states were among the first to legalize marriage equality.

10. Florida

LGBTQ+ pride celebrants in Orlando, FL

Florida has 11.34 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 96,694 total.

9. New Mexico

New Mexico has 11.47 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 9,517 total.

8. Washington

Washington has 11.88 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 35,352 total.

7. California

California has 12.09 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 162,914 total.

6. Massachusetts

LGBTQ+ pride month in Boston, MA

Massachusetts, the first state to legalize marriage equality, has 12.17 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 33,452 total.

5. Hawaii

Hawaii has 12.32 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 6,038 total.

4. Nevada

Nevada has 12.32 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, same as Hawaii, but has more total couples at 14,504.

3. Vermont

Equality for Same Sex couples historical marker on the Vermont state house lawn in Montpelier, VT

Vermont has 12.41 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 3,373 total.

2. Oregon

Oregon has 12.56 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 21,006 total.

1. Delaware

Delaware has the most same-sex couples per capita, with 12.61 for every 1,000 households. That's 4,873 total.

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
