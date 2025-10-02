Which states have the most same-sex couples? Here are the top 10

Your love isn't one in a million — more like on in a thousand.

There are 1,168,566 same-sex couples living together in the United States, according to a snapshot of the 2020 census by the Williams Institute, 57 percent of whom are married and 22 percent of whom are raising their own children. Among the couples, 52.4 percent are female and 47.7 percent are male.

California has the largest overall population of any state, so it also has the most same-sex couples (162,914). However, California's same-sex couples make up a relatively smaller portion of the state's total population than others (12.09 for every 1,000).

Related: Which state is the gayest? Here are the 10 states with the most LGBTQ+ people

If it were counted as a state, Washington D.C. would have the highest amount of same-sex couples at a rate more than double the next highest entry — 25.77 for every 1,000 households (8,02 total couples).

Here are the states with the most same-sex couples living together per capita. While this doesn't only include married couples, many of these states were among the first to legalize marriage equality.

10. Florida LGBTQ+ pride celebrants in Orlando, FL Perris Tumbao/Shutterstock Florida has 11.34 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 96,694 total.

9. New Mexico New Mexico has 11.47 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 9,517 total.

8. Washington Washington has 11.88 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 35,352 total.

7. California California has 12.09 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 162,914 total.

6. Massachusetts LGBTQ+ pride month in Boston, MA Keith J Finks/Shutterstock Massachusetts, the first state to legalize marriage equality, has 12.17 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 33,452 total.

5. Hawaii Hawaii has 12.32 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 6,038 total.

4. Nevada Nevada has 12.32 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, same as Hawaii, but has more total couples at 14,504.

3. Vermont Equality for Same Sex couples historical marker on the Vermont state house lawn in Montpelier, VT Bob LoCicero/Shutterstock Vermont has 12.41 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 3,373 total.

2. Oregon Oregon has 12.56 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 21,006 total.