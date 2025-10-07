Scroll To Top
News

Which states have the fewest same-sex couples? These are the bottom 10

gay couple holding hands at the summit of a hike
shutterstock creative

Gay couple on a hike

These are the states with the fewest same-sex couples cohabiting, per capita.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

If there's one place queer couples won't live, apparently it's the Dakotas.

There are 1,168,566 same-sex couples living together in the United States, according to a snapshot of the 2020 census by the Williams Institute, 57 percent of whom are married and 22 percent of whom are raising their own children. Among the couples, 52.4 percent are female and 47.7 percent are male.

Related: Which states have the most same-sex couples? Here are the top 10

While some states are more popular than others, it depends on who you ask. The states with the most and fewest same-sex couples overall differ from those with the most or fewest couples who are married, and lesbians prefer different states than gay men — Vermont has the highest proportion of female same-sex couples while New York has the fewest.

Still, there are some areas that queer couples and families seem to be avoiding. Here are the states with the fewest same-sex couples living together per capita, all of which lean Republican.

10. Kansas

Kansas has 6.44 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 7,412 total.

9. Iowa

Iowa has 5.92 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 7,623 total.

8. Alabama

Alabama has 5.83 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 11,737 total.

7. Nebraska 

Nebraska has 5.81 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 4,495 total.

6. Idaho

Idaho has 5.59 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 3,783 total.

5. Montana

Montana has 5.29 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 2,370 total.

4. Mississippi

Mississippi has 5.13 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 5,937 total.

3. Wyoming

Wyoming has 4.91 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 1,154 total.

2. South Dakota

South Dakota has 4.32 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 1,513 total.

1. North Dakota

North Dakota has 4.30 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 1,386 total.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMarriage EqualityFamilyYahoo FeedPoliticsLesbian
alabamacensuscensus datadatagay couplesidahoiowakansaslesbian couplemarried couplesmississippimontananebraskanew yorknorth dakotasame-sex couplessame-sex relationshipssouth dakotastatisticsvermontwilliams institutewyomingnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio