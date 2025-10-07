Which states have the fewest same-sex couples? These are the bottom 10

If there's one place queer couples won't live, apparently it's the Dakotas.

There are 1,168,566 same-sex couples living together in the United States, according to a snapshot of the 2020 census by the Williams Institute, 57 percent of whom are married and 22 percent of whom are raising their own children. Among the couples, 52.4 percent are female and 47.7 percent are male.

Related: Which states have the most same-sex couples? Here are the top 10

While some states are more popular than others, it depends on who you ask. The states with the most and fewest same-sex couples overall differ from those with the most or fewest couples who are married, and lesbians prefer different states than gay men — Vermont has the highest proportion of female same-sex couples while New York has the fewest.

Still, there are some areas that queer couples and families seem to be avoiding. Here are the states with the fewest same-sex couples living together per capita, all of which lean Republican.

10. Kansas Kansas has 6.44 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 7,412 total.

9. Iowa Iowa has 5.92 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 7,623 total.

8. Alabama Alabama has 5.83 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 11,737 total.

7. Nebraska Nebraska has 5.81 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 4,495 total.

6. Idaho Idaho has 5.59 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 3,783 total.

5. Montana Montana has 5.29 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 2,370 total.

4. Mississippi Mississippi has 5.13 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 5,937 total.

3. Wyoming Wyoming has 4.91 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 1,154 total.

2. South Dakota South Dakota has 4.32 same-sex couples for every 1,000 households, amounting to 1,513 total.