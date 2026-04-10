Melania Trump blindsides White House aides with unexpected leap into Epstein scandal

In a rare and remarkable appearance at the White House on Thursday afternoon, first lady Melania Trump stepped into one of the most politically volatile scandals in modern American life.

The White House billed the event as a press conference, but Trump took no questions. Instead, she delivered a prepared statement that ran for nearly six minutes, denying any connection to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein before leaving the lectern without engaging reporters.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said, rejecting any personal relationship with Epstein and insisting that rumors tying her to him are false. She said she had never been Epstein’s friend, never flown on his plane, never visited his private island, and never had any relationship with either Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. She acknowledged only that she and President Donald Trump occasionally attended some of the same parties in New York and Palm Beach, describing those encounters as incidental overlap in elite social circles.

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In one of the stranger turns of the appearance, Trump also used the event to plug her memoir, citing the book as documentation of how she first met Donald Trump in 1998 and emphasizing that Epstein did not introduce them. “This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, Melania,” she said. The aside gave the tightly controlled appearance a familiar Trump-family texture, part denial, part political messaging, part self-promotion.

The moment was striking not simply because first ladies rarely call solo White House press events on politically explosive matters, but because Melania Trump inserted herself into a controversy that has already deeply rattled her husband’s administration. CNN reported that some West Wing aides were caught off guard by her decision to appear, and her remarks revived a scandal the White House has repeatedly tried to move past, only to see public scrutiny intensify with every new disclosure.

That pattern has defined this administration’s approach to the Epstein problem. In January, the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, reopening scrutiny of the wealthy and politically connected figures in Epstein’s orbit, including Donald Trump, whose past social relationship with Epstein has long been part of the public record. In February, congressional pressure intensified, including calls from Rep. Robert Garcia for Trump to testify, as lawmakers demanded fuller transparency about the files.

The fallout has already claimed a major political casualty. Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired last week after Trump grew increasingly frustrated with her handling of the Epstein disclosures, amid bipartisan criticism over redactions, missing material, and allegations that the Justice Department had failed to fully comply with federal disclosure law. Bondi’s ouster underscored how deeply the Epstein files have roiled this administration: every attempt to contain the scandal has instead intensified suspicion and renewed public demand for answers.

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The Epstein files continue to widen beyond politics, into the professional networks that intersected with Epstein’s world. Dr. Jess Ting, the prominent New York gender-affirming surgeon at the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery, told The Advocate in February that his appearance in the newly released files stemmed from providing medical care to adult patients referred through Epstein-linked circles, not from any participation in criminal conduct.

The Advocate’s review of the records found that Ting’s name surfaced in appointment logs and travel-related documents connected to Epstein associates, including evidence that he had traveled to Little St. James, Epstein’s private island, and that he consulted on medical treatment for one of Epstein’s adult companions. Ting told The Advocate he had “no knowledge of illegal or potentially illegal activities,” and said he understood the referrals at the time to be routine private medical arrangements.

In the closing minutes of her remarks, Melania Trump called on Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein survivors, urging lawmakers to give victims the chance to testify under oath and place their accounts permanently in the congressional record.

Not all survivors welcomed the first lady’s proposal. Danielle Bensky, an Epstein survivor, criticized Melania Trump’s call for public congressional testimony, saying survivors are being pulled into a political spectacle rather than receiving the accountability they have long demanded. “I heard blame be placed on survivors in this,” Bensky said in televised remarks on MS NOW Friday. “It feels like the burden has now been placed on survivors to come forward and speak in front of Congress when, in reality, we’ve been asking for proper investigations. We keep being used as political pawns, being pushed from one side to the next, and it just feels like yet another way that we’re being pushed into this political arena that we don’t belong in.”