Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Trump administration is paying trans troops not to work

U.S. military pilots, lawyers, and cyber specialists are being sidelined by the Pentagon while still collecting pay.

us marine corps troops standing in a line

Marines from MCRD line the base paths on Military Opening Day before the San Diego Padres played the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on April 12, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images

A ban on transgender military service ordered by President Donald Trump within days of taking office, the second time, has left thousands of service members in an unusual and costly limbo. They are still on the payroll but barred from performing the jobs they were trained to do.

For Sabrina Bruce, a Space Force master sergeant who led a cybersecurity team protecting classified satellites, the impact was immediate and operational. Bruce was removed from her post and left on the personnel rolls, meaning her position could not be filled even as critical national security work continued.

“I was just gone,” Bruce told the New York Times.

In an earlier interview with The Advocate, Bruce warned that sidelining highly trained transgender service members does not just affect individuals but weakens the military itself. Removing experienced personnel from specialized roles midstream, she said, creates gaps that are not easily or quickly replaced.

Related: Pentagon spent more on lobster in one month than it did on trans health care all year

Related: Pentagon's waiver for transgender troops forces them to deny their identities, court filing shows

The policy, issued days after Trump took office, was framed by the administration as a move to improve military readiness and reduce costs. But the reality described by affected troops is far messier. Highly trained pilots, doctors, lawyers, and intelligence specialists have been pulled from their posts, often with little notice, and left waiting months for discharge decisions while continuing to collect full pay, the New York Times reports.

Among them is Army Capt. Katie Benn, a decorated air defense officer who had spent 13 years in service and was preparing to deploy to Iraq when she was abruptly told she could not go because she is trans. Nearly a year later, she remains sidelined at home, her bags still packed, waiting for orders that have not come. “I’m trained to take care of soldiers,” she told the Times, “and my soldiers are over there in harm’s way.”

The disruption has cut across ranks and specialties. Navy Chief Petty Officer Parker Moore, who supervised roughly 80 sailors running the nuclear reactor aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, was pulled from duty despite a senior commander warning that Moore’s technical expertise was essential. The ship deployed without Moore, who was later discharged as it entered combat operations, the paper reports.

Related: Gen. Stanley McChrystal presides over historic farewell for five transgender troops forced into retirement

Related: Combat vet Paul Rieckhoff warns trans military purge is ‘tip of the spear’ in Trump’s war on all Americans

In the Army’s legal corps, Capt. Ryan Gunderman saw a career cut short after the military paid for three years of law school at Harvard in exchange for six years of service. According to the Times, Gunderman had served less than two years when she was placed on leave, then discharged after months of waiting. “They spent more than half a million dollars on me,” she said.

Others have tried to salvage their careers outside the military. Alyxandra Demetrides, a Blackhawk helicopter pilot deployed in Thailand when the ban took effect, was sent home and spent nearly a year on paid leave before being discharged. She has since retrained as a commercial airline pilot.

For many, the impact has been deeply personal. Army Sgt. 1st Class Julia Becraft, a Bronze Star recipient who deployed three times to Afghanistan, had been slated to lead a platoon before she was ordered to stay away from her unit and placed on leave. The sudden removal led her to seek inpatient mental health care. “It makes you lose faith in the whole system,” she said.

Even those who have tried to fight the decision have faced a pre-determined outcome. Army Sgt. Clara Davis, a military police officer who led investigations and supervised patrols, challenged her separation before a review board but was not allowed to participate unless she conformed to male grooming and uniform standards. She refused and was separated after a hearing in which she could not speak. She remains in limbo awaiting final discharge.

The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed how many service members have been affected or the total cost of paying troops who are not allowed to work. The government told judges last year that about 4,240 transgender troops served in the military, a fraction of the overall force.

The financial rationale for the ban has been undercut by the government’s own data. The Defense Department said in a court filing that it spent about $52 million over a decade on transgender-related medical care, a tiny share of its health budget. In a striking comparison, the military spent more on lobster and crab in a single month than it typically spends in a year on care for transgender troops.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the ban, arguing that transgender identity is incompatible with military standards.

But a recent analysis published in the International Journal of Transgender Health and reported by The Advocate in March found no evidence to support those claims. The review of 58 studies concluded that transgender service members do not undermine readiness, unit cohesion, or deployability, and that the cost of their medical care is negligible compared to overall military health spending. Researchers found that poorer outcomes among trans troops are linked to discrimination and stigma, not their ability to serve.

The Defense Department declined to comment to the Times on the operational or financial impact of the ban.

Legal challenges are ongoing. Two federal lawsuits, Shiling v. United States, out of Washington state, and Talbott v. United States, out of Washington, D.C., are still pending, though the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the ban to take effect while litigation proceeds.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A yellow and black flag displaying the letters "BU" flies outside a sports arena labeled "Baylor University."
National

LGBTQ+ Christians invited to speak at Baylor University to counter Turning Point USA event

A student-led event featuring queer religious leaders will offer an alternative to conservative programming at the Texas university.

idaho gov. brad little
States

Idaho’s governor forces doctors & teachers to out trans youth despite abuse risks

The new law requires disclosure within 72 hours and allows lawsuits up to $100,000 per violation.

Two women in formal attire at separate events with photographers in the background.
News

Ruby Rose alleges she was sexually assaulted by singer Katy Perry

The Batwoman star posted a detailed account of the alleged 20-year-old incident on Threads.

Viktor Orban
Opinion

Viktor Orbán won't be the last anti-LGBTQ+ strongman to topple

Opinion: American conservatives applauded and emulated the Hungarian prime minister's anti-liberalism playbook. His electoral ousting sends a message that the international political winds may be changing, writes Josh Ackley.

More For You

Eric Swalwell responds to sexual assault allegations in a to-camera video

eric swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell is denying sexual assault allegations by multiple women.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
California Congressman Eric Swalwell tried Friday night to contain the gravest political crisis of his career with a direct-to-camera denial of sexual assault allegations, posting a video statement shortly before 8 p.m. Pacific as new accusations surfaced in a spectacular fall from grace that has roiled California’s governor’s race. Keep Reading →

Eric Swalwell’s governor bid is collapsing as top Democrats turn on him

eric swalwell

Candidate for governor, Rep. Eric Swalwell, attends a climate-focused forum at the Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena on Wednesday evening, January 28, 2026.

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
California Democrats are moving swiftly to push Rep. Eric Swalwell out of the governor’s race after a former staffer accused him of sexual assault, with two of the state’s most prominent Democratic voices now publicly signaling that his campaign may be over. Keep Reading →

What Melania Trump’s bizarre Jeffrey Epstein press event reveals about a White House in chaos

melania trump

U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers a statement in the Grand Foyer of the White House on April 9, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
By now, you’ve probably seen First Lady Melania Trump’s extremely strange press conference this week—a rare and tightly controlled appearance in which she denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, declined to take questions, and offered little explanation for why the statement was happening at all. It landed with a kind of thud, not because it was dramatic, but because it felt oddly out of sync, as if responding to something the public had not yet been told. Let’s go deeper. Keep Reading →

Former Biden HHS leaders hail syphilis breakthrough as Trump dismantles the system behind it

doxypep tiles and pills

DoxyPEP is effective at reducing syphilis infections, a new study shows.

Shutterstock
A cheap antibiotic that has been sitting in medicine cabinets for decades is suddenly doing something remarkable: helping reverse one of America’s fastest-growing sexually transmitted infections, and offering one of the clearest measurable successes of a Joe Biden-era LGBTQ+ public health initiative just as President Donald Trump’s administration dismantles many of the federal systems that made it possible. Keep Reading →

Melania Trump blindsides White House aides with unexpected leap into Epstein scandal

melania trump approaching a lectern flanked by u.s. flags

U.S. first lady Melania Trump comes out of the Blue Room to deliver a statement at the Grand Foyer of the White House on April 9, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
In a rare and remarkable appearance at the White House on Thursday afternoon, first lady Melania Trump stepped into one of the most politically volatile scandals in modern American life. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved